Ex-Nebraska Athlete Joins Anthony Becht’s UFL Team After NFL Plans Don’t Go as Expected

Merely 1.5-2% of the athletes playing college football ever make it to the NFL. But not getting a chance to play in the NFL doesn’t mean the end of the road for such players. And one of them will finally get to begin his pro career after waiting two years to do so. This former Nebraska player was quite a noticeable figure on the Huskers’ O-line during his time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFL’s Orlando Storm, the league’s latest team, signed former Husker Bryce Benhart as part of roster transactions. The team was in need of a right tackle to complement left tackle Teton Saltes, and they’ve finally landed one. Benhart spent six seasons as a Husker and holds the school record with 54 starts as an offensive tackle. He earned academic honors during his time at Lincoln, making it to the Academic All-Big Ten in 2022. In 2024, Benhart was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, an award given to the country’s best interior offensive lineman. He could have found a pro spot sometime earlier, but COVID delayed that decision.

Now with the Storm, Benhart will play under new head coach Anthony Becht, a former NFL player. Becht needed someone at right tackle who presented a combination of immense strength and size. Benhart, who towers at 6’9” and is 315 pounds, checks both these boxes. He even dabbled in wrestling during his high school days. Benhart also brings some much-needed veteran experience to the Storm, having played in Nebraska’s pro-style offense for such a long time. He will be a significant threat as part of an O-line that is stocked with strength in the interior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Husker participated in the NFL combine in 2025 but received a poor 5.62 grade. According to the scouting report, Benhart’s size was a limiting factor in his athleticism. He had severe difficulty in stopping pass rushers due to his lack of athleticism. However, the OT was known to get into contact and block for extended periods. As predicted by many publications, Benhart didn’t get a chance to play in the NFL. He did secure a tryout spot in the Detroit Lions minicamp last year, but nothing came out of that opportunity.

Anthony Becht is trying to bring his championship successes to the Storm after reaching the semi-finals twice with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He gets to start with a completely fresh slate in the league and has some equally fresh faces like Bryce Benhart to achieve his goals. Though he found his chance a lot later than others, he is known to have good character and a penchant for delivering at times of need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Benhart was benched for a short while during his Nebraska career

Bryce Benhart saw his fair share of lows during his time at Big Red football. He struggled with lateral movements, most likely because of his stature. The OT’s struggles once forced Nebraska to bench him in 2021, during the Michigan State game. He lost his starting role for the next game. But his teammates told the Omaha World-Herald that Benhart kept his chin up during this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The OT was able to get off the bench after two weeks. Teddy Prochazka went out with a season-ending injury in that game, which prompted Benhart to take his place. Though he played for only two quarters, the latter earned the run blocking and overall grades. But Benhart also allowed two QB hurries while being successful in eliminating quarterback hits and penalties. “I think he got a little bit hungrier from sitting on the bench for the past two weeks,” defensive lineman Ty Robinson said.

It’s been some time since the world saw Bryce Benhart padded up and lining up at the scrimmage. But now that Anthony Becht has given him a chance, he is surely going to use it to become a great player in the professional ranks.