Ex-NFL Coach Breaks Kirby Smart’s Rule to Share Surprising Reaction to Georgia Fall Practice

Kirby Smart keeps Georgia’s program on a tight leash, where discipline isn’t optional; it’s the standard. Because mistakes carry weight, and consequences come fast. “Any time we have discipline with our players… we’ve had suspensions, we’ve lost players, kicked off the team. That will continue to stand up and tried and true,” said Smart. So, his message is simple: culture and accountability win over hype. “You get what you demand, and we’re going to demand that.” Honestly, from strict SEC rule compliance to off-field expectations, Smart runs his team with no shortcuts and no excuses. But now, someone has crossed the line and broken Kirby Smart’s rule. So, who is he?

Well, Georgia kicked off fall camp on July 31, giving Athens just a small peek behind the curtain. Media and a select group of guests observed for a short window, while the general public stayed on the outside looking in—unlike the packed house of G-Day in the spring. And former NFL HC Jon Gruden joined the exclusive group of visitors, adding a touch of star power to the sidelines. But even with limited access, UGA Athletics tightened control even further, enforcing extra rules on what people could film and report. And here comes the rule-breaking by Gruden.

On August 1st, Georgia insider Lance revealed one of Kirby Smart’s golden rules: “UGA Athletics Dept: No photos allowed at today’s practice.” But that guideline didn’t last long. As former NFL coach Jon Gruden snapped a shot from the sidelines and posted it with the caption, “Awesome getting to watch practice today in Athens with @GeorgiaFootball!” So, one rule, one post, and suddenly the no-photo policy was out the window, causing a stir around Georgia’s tightly controlled fall camp. But that’s not all—Gruden had more to say, sharing a surprising reaction to Georgia’s fall practice.

In short: Gruden didn’t stop at one post. He later shared a picture alongside Kirby Smart and his son Andrew, captioning it, “Great seeing Coach Smart and his son Andrew while spending the day with @GeorgiaFootball. What an awesome experience, it really blew me away!” So, the former NFL coach couldn’t hide his excitement, giving fans an unexpected peek inside Georgia’s tightly guarded fall camp. Although this rule-breaking might not lead to consequences, Gruden’s presence could still bring a boost to UGA’s practice. And why not?

Jon Gruden is a Super Bowl–winning mastermind with decades of football wisdom under his belt. He guided the Buccaneers to glory in Super Bowl XXXVII and made his mark as HC of both the Bucs and the Raiders during two separate stints. On top of that, known for his fiery sideline energy and sharp tactical mind, Gruden became a fan favorite on ESPN’s Monday Night Football from 2009 to 2017, breaking down the game like few others could. But in recent years, he’s stayed close to the sport he loves, consulting for NFL teams, joining Barstool Sports for fresh football insights. And even he stepped in as a part-owner of an arena football team. Now, while a rule was broken by the ex-NFL HC, Georgia’s own HC shared a humorous story from his very first fall camp with the Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart’s storytime moment

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are back in the grind of fall camp, kicking off the final stretch before the 2025 season. Over time, Smart and his staff have built a reputation for their no-nonsense, hard-nosed coaching style. A style that’s sparked plenty of funny war stories from former players. But this week on 92-9 The Game, the tables turned. Smart himself shared a lighthearted memory from his freshman year in Athens, giving fans a rare glimpse into his own battle with the brutal demands of fall camp.

“It was different back then,” said Smart with a laugh. “As a freshman, you didn’t train all summer. You showed up in August, and you had the first conditioning test, without having worked out. You had to do twelve 200s and complete them in a certain time.” So, the 200-meter sprints were brutal, pushing a young Smart to his limits and even making him wonder if he’d made the right choice coming to Georgia. But it was a trial by fire, and the start of a journey that would shape the Dawgs’ future HC.

“I remember stepping on that track thinking, ‘I didn’t sign up for this,‘” joked Smart. “Twelve 200s, a time to beat, and I’m running next to all these wideouts like, ‘oh my god.'” Those grueling days are long behind him, but now he’s the one pushing players to their limits. So, with fall camp in full swing, Smart and the Bulldogs keep grinding, building toward their season opener against Marshall.