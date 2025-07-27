Ex-NFL GM Sends Strong Message to Sean Payton’s Broncos on No.1 2026 Draft Target

Every other season, when Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium buzzed with “Roll Tide” chants during the Iron Bowl, legends like Jonathan Allen and Quinnen Williams showed off their crazy defensive skills. Among the fans, there was a teenager in the stands, still figuring out the ins and outs of the game, dreaming of stepping into the shoes of those big names. Growing up smack dab in Iron Bowl country probably had its perks, especially with the help of a well-known ACC head coach. Now, this defensive lineman is being talked about as a game-changer for the 2026 draft.

“I guess it’s really no secret I grew up an Alabama fan – Alabama-Auburn [rivalry] – in Alabama my whole life,” said Clemson’s star defensive tackle Peter Woods about his childhood days. It was fitting that the 6’3″ and 315 lb. defensive tackle found his calling early and lit up defenses playing for his high school in Alabaster, Alabama. The rise? It was unprecedented for Woods as he led his high school to four consecutive 7A championships, earning the 2022 Alabama Player of the Year and notching up a 50-5 overall record. However, despite his lifelong fandom for Alabama, it was Dabo Swinney’s Clemson where the guy finally landed to terrorize CFB offenses.

“It was just kind of, like, an overwhelming feeling that you just kind of get when you’re in the building and around the people,” said Woods about committing to Clemson. Now at Clemson, Woods has already notched up 52 tackles playing in 19 games over the past 2 seasons. But his last year’s performances were especially remarkable. And that’s the reason he is now being touted as one of the most exciting prospects for the 2026 NFL draft.

Former NFL GM Ran Carthon sat with Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports on the July 26th episode of ‘NFL on CBS’ and gave Woods an unexpected verdict for the 2026 NFL draft. “I have him as a top 15 pick. Are you okay with that?” Wilson asked Carthon. But Carthon was more impressed with the DL and touted him to go “higher.” Why? The guy, according to him, is even better than last year’s 5th pick, Mason Graham.

“Yeah, I think he’ll go higher. Personally, because I mean again, if you’re talking Mason Graham and these guys that have that, they went in the top 15 last year. I think Peter Woods would get drafted over Kenneth Grant. I really liked Mason Graham, and I liked him a lot, but I’ve also felt like he got bumped up because people felt they missed on Braden Fiske,” said Carthon. Now, does Peter Woods really deserve the hype that Ran Carthon is relaying?



The buzz around Peter Woods is probably justified because he brings way more to the table than what you’d expect from a typical defensive end. If you watch his highlights, you’ll see he’s often the first guy off the snap, and he quickly takes control of offensive linemen with his explosiveness and physical presence. Plus, he’s surprisingly fluid for his size and can slip through tight gaps—just check out his game against Georgia last year. But what really makes him stand out is his top-notch technique when it comes to defending the run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Woods (@peterwoods.11)

You want to create instant separation even when double teams are lining up? Peter Woods is your guy. Moreover, his dynamism to play different positions, ranging from outside edge to 3 technique, which he exceptionally showcased against Virginia, is another reason teams are now hot for him. Take, for instance, a recent mock draft by ESPN’s Matt Miller. The draft had placed Peter Woods as the 6th overall pick going to the Carolina Panthers. However, there’s another team that is also reportedly being touted to land him.

Denver Broncos may take Peter Woods as $39 million replacement

The Denver Broncos went into the 2025 NFL draft in search of a solid defensive lineman. Sure, they picked Saivion Jones from LSU, but at 6-foot-5 and 280 lbs, he can sure play nickel. But as a pure blocker? The guy isn’t winning any brownie points. Then there was Que Robinson, taken in the fourth round from Alabama. The guy will have to do a lot in the weight room at 6-foot-4 1/2, 243lbs; moreover, he is purely an outside linebacker. So, where does all of this take us?

According to Matthew Sullivan of Athlon Sports, the Broncos could relieve D.J. Jones, who is locked in for $39 million through the 2028 season. “Even with D.J. Jones locked up for $39 million through the 2028 season, Denver could consider making a change in the future if they looks to shed money to retain Nik Bonitto or other defensive talent,” wrote Sullivan. The replacement, then?

It would be Peter Woods, according to Pro Football Network, as they put the guy as the 20th overall pick. “Peter Woods falling this far (pick 20) would be surprising. But in these circumstances, the Denver Broncos would not be complaining.”

Of course, the scenario seems highly unlikely as of now and could only happen if Woods regresses massively in the 2025 season (which is highly unlikely). Barring that, any team would be happily picking the guy as a top ten pick.