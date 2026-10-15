Ex-NFL HC Lovie Smith’s Son Unfairly Dismissed QB, Twelve Players Suspended for Protesting

A high school football dispute in Arizona has turned into a much bigger mess than a coach losing patience with his QB. Former NFL head coach Lovie Smith was caught in a heated confrontation with parents during a game Friday, adding another layer to a controversy that had already split the Desert Ridge High School football team.

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As TMZ Sports reported, at the center of it all is starting QB Gunner Brewer, whose dismissal by head coach Miles Smith sparked a protest from teammates.

Miles is the son of Lovie, the former head coach of the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans. Lovie also joined the Desert Ridge as an assistant coach this year.

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According to Brewer’s mother, her son was removed from the team after calling an audible during a game against Vail Cienega High School on Oct. 2. An audible allows a QB to change the play at the line of scrimmage, something that can be an ordinary part of running an offense.

The decision reportedly upset Miles Smith, who viewed Brewer’s action as disrespectful. Brewer’s mother said her son was subsequently called into a meeting with the coach and dismissed from the team. The circumstances have raised an obvious question. Was this a football decision or did a disagreement over authority get out of hand?

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Imago Credit: Desertridgehsathletics

Coaches have every right to establish expectations for their players, and QBs cannot just ignore instructions whenever they feel like it. But changing a play is also a normal part of football when a QB has the freedom to do so. Whether Brewer had that permission in this particular situation remains central to the dispute.

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There is another detail worth considering. Desert Ridge suffered a 49-7 loss to Red Mountain in its next game without Brewer. That result does not establish that removing the QB caused the defeat, but it certainly did little to quiet the controversy surrounding his departure.

Brewer’s dismissal did not sit well with several teammates. Two days after he was removed, players gathered for a meeting with the coaching staff, where the disagreement spilled beyond the QB’s situation. According to Brewer’s mother, OL Will Stark stood up and asked who wanted the QB back on the team. Several players raised their hands in support of their teammate.

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The response from Miles Smith, according to accounts of the meeting, was that it was his team, and players who disagreed with his decision could leave. Twelve players, including five seniors, subsequently walked out of the meeting. They were suspended from the team, turning a dispute involving one QB into a much larger roster problem.

AD Kevin Swann reportedly said in a voice message that the suspended players would be eligible to return for winter workouts and the following season. Their banners and equipment were also removed from the locker room, according to the account of the incident.

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The controversy followed the suspended players to Friday’s game. Despite being barred from participating with the team, they reportedly arrived to support their teammates and help prepare an inflatable jaguar that players run through before games.

The coaching staff would not allow them to help, per reports. A parent then photographed equipment scattered across the locker room floor, setting the stage for the confrontation involving Lovie Smith. Video circulating online shows the former NFL coach angrily confronting parents. He can be seen addressing their access to the locker room and warning them against entering the area again.

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The footage has drawn fresh attention to a situation that was already attracting scrutiny. However, the video captures the confrontation itself, not every detail of the earlier disagreements or the decisions that led to the players’ suspensions. For now, a dispute that could have stayed inside a team meeting has become a very public test of leadership, judgment, and trust.