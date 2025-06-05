Ex-NFL MVP Raises Heat on Steve Sarkisian & Arch Manning With Strong Texas Verdict

Texas is about to kick off a new chapter with its new starting quarterback. Steve Sarkisian has finally moved on from Quinn Ewers, who decided to take his talents to the Miami Dolphins. Now, Arch Manning, who’s been patiently waiting, is getting the call to be the official starter for the 2025 season. There are big expectations for this third-generation Manning, but there are definitely some risks too. Texas is set to face off against the reigning champs, Ohio State, in their wild season opener on August 30th. Manning has only made two starts so far, but he’s shown some serious potential when stepping in for the injured Ewers. Still, with all the hype, the pressure can be intense. Is Sarkisian’s offense ready to take on the challenge?

Matt Ryan, the former Falcons quarterback, really believes in Sark. He spent a good chunk of time in Sarkisian’s offense when the latter was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons back in 2017. After two years, though, the Falcons decided to move on and hired Dirk Koetter instead, as Ryan mentioned on 680 The Fan. Ryan found it tough to say goodbye to Sark. The duo had built a solid connection. However, the QB understood that the head coach had the final say and managed to move on with a smile.

But what he felt about the most diligent, adapting OC in the room at that time remains the same. Seeing Sark shine as a Texas head coach years later, Ryan holds the sky as the limit. The former Falcons QB believes Steve Sarkisian has everything it takes to be a phenomenal head coach in college. “I love Sark, you know. Two of the best years I had in the NFL were with him. offensive coordinator,” said Ryan. “So he’s done a tremendous job at Texas. You know, they were a sleeping giant, right? This historical program that had kind of been through the doldrums has come back and really put them back on the map.”

ESPN has already released its FPI ranking, crowning Texas with the most odds to win a Natty heading into 2025. The Longhorns’ 2025 recruiting class has been highly touted as the best in the country, featuring 17 ESPN 300 prospects. They snagged a significant win over Georgia for defensive tackle Justus Terry, the No. 8 overall recruit.

The coaching staff added five new defensive line guns and an elite tight end (Jack Endries from Cal). They also did a lot of work on the special teams. Despite the costly loss of players like Quinn Ewers, Gunnar Helm, and Isaiah Bond, the Texas lineup is very much equipped to fight any brewing challenge. Sarkisian’s top-tier leadership is the perfect icing on the cake. “I believe he’s a guy who will bring a national championship to UT,” Ryan added. “So, I am excited to see where they go. A lot of hype around this team is coming. So, it’s going to be fun to watch.”

But what about Arch? If he succumbs to the pressure and gives in to the critics’ theory of a flop first year as a starter? Well, Sarkisian’s keeping a close eye.

Matt Ryan showcases firm faith in Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian

Sarkisian didn’t dish out any false fairytale hope to his new QB1. The Texas head coach has been upfront from the beginning about what awaits him as a starter under the center. With a blueblood family lineage and lofty numbers (939 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 interceptions), fans aren’t ready to see him stumble even a bit.

On the other hand, anyone who’s new to the spot will face some early slump under his boots. It’s quite normal. But the way Texas fans are putting Arch on an absolute pedestal, they are not going to go any soft on him for any mistake. So, he needs to play under a slim margin of error.

Steve Sarkisian says that the building will have his back no matter what, but once he’s out there among the fans, they are not going to spare him. Straight and clear. But Arch knows the math. He knows what he has in his shoulder and is more than ready to face and nail it, and so is his coach.

“He’s got some good mentors in his dad, his uncle, his grandfather, and the family has done an incredible job of keeping their focus on the things they need to focus on,” the Falcons QB doubled down on the faith, “And that’s going out there and playing well. I think that’s what Arch will do. Seems like a mature young man that has his head on right, so I know Sark will do his part. Having been at Washington and USC, and in the NFL and at Alabama, he’s dealt with a lot of these kinds of players, and I think he’s prepared and ready for it.” Only time will tell how the marriage between Arch as a starter and Sark as the coach pans out heading forward.