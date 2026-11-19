Penalties can wreck a good game plan in a hurry, and Bill Belichick had some ingenious ways of making sure his New England Patriots teams got that message. One of them, according to a former star receiver, involved nothing more than tape and tennis balls.

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“We got a bunch of holding penalties on defense once, and Bill, because of that, he taped tennis balls to our defensive backs’ hands. He taped them so they couldn’t grab,” Julian Edelman said on FOX NFL Kickoff. “They had to practice without using their thumbs and having tennis balls so we wouldn’t get grabbing penalties because it was hurting the team.”

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Edelman lived inside Belichick’s system for his entire career, 12 seasons in New England from 2009 to 2020. A seventh-round pick and former Kent State quarterback, he worked his way from returner to receiver, then left with three Super Bowl titles and the MVP award from Super Bowl LIII.

A defensive back can’t clamp onto a receiver when his hands won’t close, so the drill pushed players to cover with their feet and positioning. Holding calls had been hurting the team, and Belichick went after the habit directly, in practice, before it could cost them again on a Sunday. Edelman didn’t say which season it happened, which game set it off, or whether Belichick ever brought the drill back.

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Holding wasn’t the only penalty that drew a reaction. Edelman said that when a player jumped offside, the order was to take a lap, and the order didn’t stop at the guilty player.

Everyone in the organization ran, and he joked that even banged-up teammates weren’t excused. His explanation was that one player’s mistake in that situation hurts the entire team, so the whole team shared the cost.

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Belichick’s staff also tried to head off flags before kickoff. Edelman said the Patriots got scouting reports on the officiating crew the night before each game.

“And then we’d also, we’d have scouting reports on the refs the night before the game,” said Edelman. “All right, fellas, look, John and this crew, they lead the league, defensive pass interference. They show OPI, a lot of holding.”

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However, Belichick wasn’t the only coach to try this particular trick. In 2020, Giants head coach Joe Judge had his defensive backs practice with tennis balls taped to their hands, according to a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

“We’re not going to accept penalties. So we’ll find any little trick we can to teach them,” Judge said.

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New York’s numbers show why Judge went looking for a fix. The team’s 2019 total of 90 penalties was the third-lowest in the NFL, yet defensive pass interference flags hit 11 times.

Cleveland used to put boxing gloves on their defensive backs in 2014 to discourage holding. Carolina and Dallas used them differently, having running backs wear them in practice to protect the football, a method Adrian Peterson also used in his own training.

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Other bizarre football drills include Aaron Donald using fake knives in offseason workouts, while Jameis Winston took heat for ducking a weighted ball as if he were standing in the pocket.

Edelman didn’t say how many flags the tennis balls saved, but his story shows how far some coaches will go to fix a bad habit.