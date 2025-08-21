Ex-NFL QB Accuses ESPN of SEC Bias After Taking Firm Stance On Bret Bielema ‘Disrespect’

College football fans were eating up tinfoil-hat talk on X, thanks to your favorite SEC skeptic: a former NFL and FSU QB. Well, he wasn’t too happy with ESPN’s latest FPI shake-up. Clemson slid. Miami plummeted. And most interestingly, no games played, no major roster drama. Yet the numbers moved. Why? His theory: ESPN’s SEC bias is showing again. That’s why the update feels less like math and more like marketing. And if he’s right, the deck might already be stacked before kickoff. But is that really how ESPN works?

Okay, advanced stats don’t stay frozen. They shift all offseason. Sometimes it’s a roster update; other times, a formula tweak. That’s how Bill Connelly’s SP+ works. Same with Kelley Ford’s KFord Ratings. And ESPN’s FPI is no different. So when Danny Kanell throws on the tinfoil hat and calls it an SEC conspiracy, he’s skipping the obvious. Sure, this latest update feels bigger than usual. But jumping straight to backroom plots? That’s a stretch. And the rule of thumb is simple: don’t assume malice when math or maybe just a little clumsy coding explains it better. So, what’s Kanell’s real gripe?

On August 20, Danny Kanell lit the fire. “This should be alarming to every fan base outside of the SEC,” he said on X, pointing straight at ESPN’s FPI rankings. Then he turned up the volume, stating, “Oh, boy, we got something fishy going on in college football, and the season hasn’t even started yet. And it involves ESPN Football Power Index, the good old FPI, my least favorite metric in all of sports.” But Kanell gave credit to CFB Kings on X for spotting the oddity, a little digging, some number crunching, and a few eyebrow-raising discrepancies.

Here’s the thing: back in June, Clemson sat at No. 11. Miami at No. 9. And fast forward to now? A quiet update slipped through, unnoticed by most. Miami free-fell to No. 17. Clemson stalled at No. 16. However, no big roster drama. No shocking news. Yet the rankings shifted. And then came the kicker.

“Coincidentally, look who moved up since June: South Carolina moved up four spots, and good old Florida Gators moved up five spots. Must be all the good news around DJ Lagway, right? You’ve been paying attention. You know that’s not the reason,” said Kanell. But he wasn’t done.

“One thing is, it’s talking season. Since media days, the SEC has been talking nonstop about the strength of schedule, how their teams are so much tougher than everybody else’s. Maybe that’s what they plugged into the numbers, which aren’t supposed to take in conversations or talking points. But somehow, miraculously, here we are. South Carolina, to start, despite losing a significant portion of their roster, jumps up four spots,” added the ex-QB. So here’s the punchline: Kanell sees ESPN’s FPI as one big SEC bias machine. And then Kanell couldn’t resist; he tossed a bold joke at ESPN.

On Wednesday, ESPN CFB dropped some news: the CFP committee will start using “enhanced metrics” to judge schedule strength and team performance. But the timing? Let’s just say it raised some eyebrows. And nobody leaned in harder than Danny Kanell. Yes, with his trademark sarcasm, he fired off on X, writing, “Two years without a team in the title game?? Time to use ‘enhanced metrics’ now!! 😂😂” So, his rant hit the SEC hard, but Kanell saved a firm stance for Bret Bielema’s disrespect.

Danny Kanell’s hard line

Kanell saved his firmest stance for Bret Bielema. “You know who should be livid? Bret Bielema,” he fired. “He beat that South Carolina team in their bowl game. He brings back one of the highest returning productions in college football, including his quarterback, Luke Altmyer. Guess where they check in? All the way down at No. 37. It’s absolutely ridiculous.” But Kanell then turned to the bigger picture.

“Every Big 12 and ACC fan should be absolutely terrified of what this means,” he warned. “There’s going to be a significant push this season to keep in those teams from the SEC, even if they have three losses, and to put them into the playoff over 10–2, and yes, even 11–1 teams.” However, he didn’t stop there. “They are terrified to only get three teams in. And once again, for the third year in a row, potentially not having a team compete for the national championship. Something to be aware of.” And Kanell wrapped it up with a jab.

Kanell now wonders whether ESPN will address this. “But my hunch tells me… no.” Now let’s see if his bold tale holds up or if it’s Bret’s turn to spill the tea.