Ex-NFL RB’s ALS Battle Prompts Deion Sanders to Send Emotional Message: “He’s Gonna Come Through”

Former NFL star Chris Johnson has received support from across the football world after revealing that he is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The latest message came from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Before taking part in the revived ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Coach Prime spoke directly to Johnson with hope and faith.

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“I am so happy and excited about what’s going on. In regard to Chris Johnson,” Sanders said in a video he posted with Chris Johnson on IG today. “I know God uses the huge things to confound the whys. But when I see my son, PacMan Jones, Devin Hester, and LenDale White, my dog that nominated me. I love these men to death.

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“And if we could use something foolish like this cause, CJ is gonna come through, I know he’s gonna come through, he’s gonna win this battle. I usually don’t do this stuff, but I’m gonna do it today. Because these men mean so much to me, and CJ2K means so much to so many people, as well as myself. I can’t help but do it. So let’s go.”

Johnson, known to fans as CJ2K after his historic 2,006-yard rushing season in 2009, revealed on ABC’s Good Morning America that he was diagnosed with ALS last year. He first noticed weakness in his right hand and a loss of grip strength. Initially, he believed the problem came from years of playing football. The disease progressed rapidly. Today, he uses an eye-controlled speech-generating device because ALS has taken away his natural voice.

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The former NFL RB said he wants people to know he is still the same person inside. Instead of stepping away from the public, he is using his story to educate others, raise money for research, and encourage people to seek early medical attention if they notice symptoms.

One of Johnson’s biggest efforts has been bringing back the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. After seeing former Utah basketball player Hunter Mecum pour ice water over himself in Johnson’s honor, the former Titans star asked fans and athletes to restart the movement.

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Johnson challenged Marshawn Lynch, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and former Titans teammate LenDale White. Lynch quickly accepted. White also completed the challenge before nominating Deion Sanders, Vince Young, and Mike Sims-Walker. Johnson’s daughter even joined the campaign and nominated her brothers and LeBron James. Within days, Johnson’s fundraiser had raised more than $33,000 for Massachusetts General Hospital’s Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS.

ALS is one of the most serious neurological diseases. It attacks the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles. As those nerve cells die, patients gradually lose the ability to walk, use their hands, speak, swallow, and eventually breathe on their own. There is still no cure. Doctors told Johnson that he has sporadic ALS, which means it developed without a known family history. Sporadic ALS accounts for about 90 percent of all ALS cases.