Ex-NFLer Piles Onto Marcus Freeman’s QB Woes After Major Injury Hits Notre Dame Camp

The injury bug has struck Notre Dame again, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Just weeks before the Irish kick off their 2025 season against Miami, starting offensive lineman Charles Jagusah was injured in a UTV accident over the weekend. The 6’6”, 325-pound redshirt sophomore suffered a fractured left humerus and underwent surgery, putting his immediate availability in doubt. Already pegged to start at tackle this fall, Jagusah’s loss is a red alert for CJ Carr, the highly touted quarterback set to make his first start in one of the tougher openers in the country.

Carr will now walk into that season debut without the man who was supposed to be one of his most dependable protectors. Jagusah had only recently returned from a pectoral injury that sidelined him for most of last season, before anchoring the line in the Sugar Bowl. Heading into 2025, he had earned high praise from offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and OC Mike Denbrock. But, now with Jagusah out, redshirt sophomore Sullivan Absher, who comes with good size but lacks experience, is expected to step in. And that has raised concerns.

Former NFL QB Danny Kanell didn’t sugarcoat the situation on the Cover 3 Podcast. “Riley Leonard was a freak runner at quarterback, you know, so they might not have that luxury of having somebody who can escape as much as Riley Leonard last year to mask some of those offensive line issues,” Kannell warned, drawing a stark comparison between the 2024 starter and the drop-back style expected from Carr. His co-host Tom Fornelli echoed the worry, explaining, “I don’t know that Notre Dame has the same kind of depth or at least ready depth on the offensive line. I think they’ve still got plenty of talent, but I don’t know if they have as much experience and guys ready to step in.”

For Carr, this changes the equation. Miami’s defense will come flying in Week 1, and without the security of an elite offensive line, Carr’s timing, rhythm, and even durability could be tested from the first snap. The pressure to step up just got heavier, and Notre Dame’s depth, as well as Marcus Freeman’s adaptability, will be under the microscope. The Irish still have the talent, but this setback has made their uphill start to 2025 even steeper.

Not just any offensive tackle

Before Charles Jagusah’s unfortunate injury threw Notre Dame’s offensive line into flux, the redshirt sophomore was riding a wave of buzz that had the Irish faithful fired up. A full offseason of growth and momentum had positioned him not just as a projected starter but as a breakout candidate on the national stage. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph called Jagusah a potential “best guard in the country.”

The praise didn’t stop there. Head coach Marcus Freeman revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock saw shades of LSU star Will Campbell (No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick) in Jagusah. Denbrock backed it up with details. “Both of them are kind of like, ‘You can’t fool me more than once’ type of guys,” he said. “They may make a mistake on a play, but you’re not gonna get ’em twice… They correct whatever needs correcting, and it happens between reps. Those are unique qualities to have.” For a program expecting big things from a new QB in CJ Carr, Jagusah was a cornerstone.

Now, with the 6’6”, 325-pounder sidelined again, Notre Dame’s offense loses a cerebral, fast-learning presence up front. The timing is cruel, especially after a spring and summer that built so much belief in his ceiling. Jagusah’s development had become a central storyline of Notre Dame’s 2025 hopes, and now, the Irish must pivot once more, hoping their depth holds up and their star lineman makes a full recovery in time to contribute later in the season.