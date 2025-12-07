brand-logo
Ex-Notre Dame QB Blames SEC Officiating For Marcus Freeman Misery

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 7, 2025 | 2:20 PM EST

An ex-Notre Dame QB just made matters worse for Notre Dame fans and Marcus Freeman, who were already struggling to figure out why a 10-2 season ended in heartache. The former Irish quarterback didn’t hold back, delivering a message that perfectly captured the atmosphere in South Bend as the College Football Playoff rankings dropped and the reality sank in.

James Madison was dancing in, Miami sneaking past, and Notre Dame left staring at an empty invitation. Miami’s head-to-head victory was crucial to the CFP committee’s decision to finally acknowledge something they had disregarded the whole season. For college football fans, it seemed like a déjà vu moment. Another controversial decision that echoed Florida State’s 2023 rejection. And just as the outrage started bubbling online, Brady Quinn stepped in saying, “Why because that secures a spot?! Ask Duke.”

And Quinn doubled down with a jab that hit every Irish fan in the gut: “Crazy to think an SEC officiating crew missing a blatant holding call on the final play ultimately left ND out.”

One harsh reality loomed over Notre Dame’s destiny as analysts debated strength-of-schedule and late-season momentum: the team’s Week 1 defeat to Miami wasn’t the only thing plaguing them; an officiating disaster at Texas A&M had also come up.

And honestly? Fans still remember the moment Marcel Reed hit Nate Boerkircher for the Aggies’ game-winning goal, while Chase Bisontis basically secured Donovan Hinish in a seatbelt. No flag. No hesitation. Even officiating analyst Terry McAulay called it “patently egregious,” but that did nothing to change the rankings now.

This is a developing story

