Ex-Notre Dame QB Commit Flips to SEC Powerhouse on Friday

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame has always been a powerhouse in recruiting, but this year, he is facing unexpected setbacks. Standout linebacker Ellis McGaskin decommitted from the program in January. Last month, James Franklin’s Virginia Tech flipped linebacker Amarri Irvin, who had been committed to South Bend since November. In another blow to Marcus Freeman, a standout QB has now ditched the navy blue and gold.

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According to reports, four-star QB Trey Tagliaferri (2028 prospect) has announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Just a few days back, Tagliaferri backed off from an early pledge to Notre Dame. After visiting Brent Venables’ program last month, he finally landed with the SEC program. For Trey, his reasons for switching camps were clear.

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“Some of the places we’ve been to, it seems like—I don’t know; the [vibe] is just kind of off,” Tagliaferri told SoonerScoop. “And then at Oklahoma, it just seems like everyone loves each other so much there. Everyone’s having a great time, all being there together, and everyone wants to be invested in each other. Rather than being selfish, they all want to be invested in each other. It was great being there.”

Tagliaferri’s recruitment started to explode after a strong sophomore season at Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey. Major programs lined up quickly. He collected offers from schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. More than 30 schools entered the race. Notre Dame moved aggressively and secured his commitment on June 25 this year.

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Freeman’s pitch centered on relationships, QB development, and the program’s reputation for close coach-player bonds. QB coach Gino Guidugli played a major role in the recruitment. The Irish also sold Tagliaferri on the chance to lead one of college football’s biggest brands while receiving a top academic education. For a few days, it looked as if Notre Dame had landed its quarterback for the 2028 cycle.

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“Energetic,” Tagliaferri said about his visit to Norman to On3, which became a major reason for his flip. “I loved his (Brent Venables’) energy. He’s a great guy, and who he’s coached in the past at Clemson, at Oklahoma, the national championships he’s had — he’s just an amazing coach. He’s done so much for multiple programs, including Oklahoma. So it was just crazy being around him.”

The football side of the decision made sense, too. Oklahoma has spent decades building its reputation as one of college football’s premier quarterback factories. The Sooners produced stars such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts before sending them to the NFL. Tagliaferri openly admired Oklahoma’s “Quarterback U” image during the recruiting process. The talent level explains why schools pushed so hard for him.

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Tagliaferri will be a standout player for Oklahoma

Tagliaferri stands around 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. During his sophomore season, he threw for 2,219 yards and 29 touchdowns while tossing only three interceptions. Rivals ranks him as the nation’s No. 11 quarterback in the 2028 class and among the top 120 overall prospects nationally. His strengths fit the modern college game perfectly.

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The QB cites his quick release and arm strength as his best assets. Recruiting analysts also praise his tight spiral and ability to place deep throws accurately down the field. He moves well enough to escape pressure and extend plays even if running is not the foundation of his game. Rightly then, Brent Venables’ camp eyes building its 2028 roster around him. As for Notre Dame, discontent is brewing inside the camp after Tagliaferri flipped.

“Based on conversations that I have had, the Notre Dame staff isn’t happy with this entire situation,” A to Z Sports’ Ryan Roberts reported. “It sounds like the Tagliaferri camp wasn’t the easiest to deal with, even before he decided to commit on Father’s Day while in South Bend. It’s an annoying situation and one that I believe Notre Dame is okay with being over.”

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For Tagliaferri, the decision was about more than rankings, depth charts, or distance from home. He found a place where the culture felt right.