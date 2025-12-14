Ex-Notre Dame QB Drops Verdict on Jeremiyah Love Returning Next Season

Marcus Freeman is publicly campaigning to keep his star running back in South Bend, but Jeremiyah Love’s future remains anything but settled. During Heisman weekend, the Notre Dame junior admitted he will “most likely be done,” even as Freeman continues to push for one more season. Now, a former Irish quarterback believes the signs may be pointing away from a return.

“Hard for me to believe he would stay. But who knows?” Malik Zaire wrote on X while reposting a clip from the Heisman ceremony, where Marcus Freeman was seen pushing hard for Jeremiyah Love to return for another year. “He ‘might’ be leaving after this season,” Freeman said, tapping his leg as he spoke. Love didn’t say a word. He just smiled, letting the moment speak for itself.

So does this leave the door open for a return? The Notre Dame junior has already done a lot this season, and his NFL draft stock speaks for itself. Analysts widely view him as one of the top running back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Draft chatter has already gotten loud. ESPN ranks him as the top running back in its early 2026 board, and at least one mock has him going as high as No. 10 overall. Still, Love hasn’t completely shut the door on a return to Notre Dame.

Love’s case isn’t just hype; he just won the Doak Walker Award after piling up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs, plus three more scores as a receiver.

“I haven’t made an official announcement or anything like that,” Love said. “I’ve been talking things over with my family, and we’ll come to a decision pretty soon—within the next week or so. I’ve gotta do what’s best for me and take care of my family.”

If Love does declare, the financial upside is obvious. While his On3 currently values Love at $1.6 million, placing him inside the top 25 of its college-football NIL valuations, the NFL offers a whole different level of security. Recent rookie-slot deals show how steep the jump is: even mid–first round contracts can clear $26M fully guaranteed, while the very top of the round can push past $45M. Plus, it includes a signing bonus as well. With the season he just put together, that kind of payday feels well within reach.

If Love chooses to stay in South Bend, it won’t be about the money. It’ll be about the pull of the place. “I wouldn’t really say that it’s anything other than me wanting to be able to be with my brothers again,” Love said of potentially staying at Notre Dame for his senior year. “Like money is everywhere. Money wouldn’t make me stay. I mean, I feel like something just has to click around with me. Want to get a little bit more time with the guys.

I want to spend a little bit more time with my people here at Notre Dame, so I feel like it’s more of a personal thing.”

Notre Dame has seen this decision before

Notre Dame fans have lived through this exact crossroads before. Recent Irish running backs like Kyren Williams faced similar stay-or-go moments after breakout seasons, ultimately choosing the NFL over another year in South Bend. For Williams, the decision was about timing and wear-and-tear, a calculation that often weighs heavier at running back than at any other position. Love now finds himself staring at that same reality, where one more college season could add to his legacy or simply add mileage.

That’s what makes Freeman’s public push so complicated. From Notre Dame’s perspective, bringing Love back would stabilize an offense and keep a proven centerpiece in place. From Love’s side, the window is less forgiving. Running backs rarely get multiple chances to enter the draft at peak value, and with his stock already near the top of the position, waiting comes with real risk. Whether he stays or goes, the decision won’t be about doubt; it’ll be about timing.

In the end, Jeremiyah Love’s decision will come down to more than public lobbying or outside opinions. He has already proven everything he needed to on the field, and now the choice rests on timing, health, and personal conviction. Whether he returns to South Bend for one more run or takes the next step toward the NFL, the outcome won’t erase what he’s already accomplished; it will simply define what comes next.