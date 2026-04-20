Ex-Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Avoids Beer Celebration With College Mates For Religious Reasons

Riley Leonard still sticks to his faith. Even when the lights hit Notre Dame Stadium, even when the guitars roared, and the beers started making rounds onstage. In what is a nostalgic reunion with Notre Dame legends, the former Irish QB chose to celebrate without tarnishing his devout Christian reputation.

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This spring weekend in South Bend not only features an intra-squad scrimmage bringing old faces back to familiar ground. One of the most exciting events is a full-blown concert featuring country superstar Luke Combs, the fifth ever inside Notre Dame Stadium. And when the singer was joined on stage by former Irish icons, Riley Leonard, Jerome Bettis, Sam Hartman, and Joe Alt, the vibe shifted from concert to locker room celebration.

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Beers came out as the crowd roared and the shotgunning began and the three legends chugged it down. And then there was Riley Leonard who stayed out of that celebration bit and the reason is clear. This was his character, the one he lived by throughout his college journey that’s still strong in his new NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Riley Leonard’s lone season at Notre Dame wasn’t just about numbers, although they were loud too. After transferring from Duke, he turned the 2024 season into a 14-2 run at South Bend. He threw just 139 yards shy of the 3,000 yard mark and threw for 21 touchdowns. His legs contributed for 906 yards and 17 scores. But the bigger story behind his football success is that he was leading people off the field.

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In his single season at Notre Dame, he conducted Thursday night Bible studies. It initially started with five players that grew to 40 as teammates started to follow his conviction. Notre Dame already runs deep with their Catholic tradition but Riley Leonard added something more personal and grounded. Faith wasn’t something he tucked away for postgame interviews.

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During the CFP while the stakes climbed, Riley Leonard doubled down on his faith. His message remained consistent after big wins and tough questions.

“As cool as it is to sit on this podium, there are a lot of things in life I appreciate a little bit more,” he said. “Number one, my relationship with Christ.”

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Riley Leonard credited his faith and trust in Jesus for the wins over Penn State and Georgia. And even before the national championship game against Ohio State, he felt that the two programs got a chance for a reason.

“I think we’re the two main teams to just publicly display our faith the most,” he said.

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And even in defeat, after Notre Dame fell 34-23 to the Buckeyes, he showed no frustration. So when that concert moment came, it shows a continuation of his faith that he lives by. The contrast is striking because on one side, there’s celebration and noise with beers raised high. On the other hand, there’s a choice that doesn’t need validation from the crowd. That clip showed what he prioritizes and his steadfast conviction is winning hearts. But his story is also about timing as much as it’s about values.

What changed for Riley Leonard in the NFL?

Riley Leonard was drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft during a time when college football money is exploding. NIL deals are reshaping decisions, careers, timelines and he’s living proof of that shift. After being selected by the Colts in the sixth round (No. 189 overall), he openly admitted something that would’ve sounded impossible five years ago. He’s making less in the NFL than he did in college.

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At Notre Dame, Riley Leonard was reportedly earning close to seven figures annually through NIL. In the NFL, his rookie contract peaks around $1.2 million by year four.

“I’m definitely making less with the Colts,” he admitted. “And you see the numbers flying around college football. The money’s doubled since I’ve been there.”

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And yet, there’s no sense he’s chasing numbers. His upbringing suggests that money, while important, isn’t the main player. If anything, Riley Leonard is betting his career on development, stability, and maybe even patience. And if it all works out and he develops into even a reliable starter for the Colts, this early pay gap becomes irrelevant as rookie contracts are temporary. When he walked away from that beer celebration, it was consistency in its purest form. And in a sport where image shifts regularly, that consistency is gold.