Ex-Notre Dame QB Sends Message to CJ Carr, Confirms Reason for Leaving Marcus Freeman’s Program

Kenny Minchey spent three years waiting for his moment at Notre Dame. He battled through crowded quarterback rooms, learned behind veteran players, and finally pushed CJ Carr in one of the closest quarterback competitions under Marcus Freeman. But when the battle ended, Minchey knew his path had changed.

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The former four-star recruit transferred to Kentucky, where new head coach Will Stein is expected to give him the chance he could not get at Notre Dame. Still, there is no bitterness toward Carr or the Irish program.

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“Unless we play them in the playoffs, I hope he goes out and kills it,” Minchey said about Carr and Notre Dame to On3‘s Pete Nakos. “I hope the whole team does. I’m excited to be able to tune in and watch some of their games whenever we’re not playing because I still have a bunch of buddies there who are hoping to have a really good season.”

Minchey arrived as the 11th-ranked QB in 2023, having thrown 3,280 yards and 32 TDs as a junior before injury shortened his senior year. So, his talent was never the issue at Notre Dame.

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The problem was opportunity. During his first two seasons, Kenny Minchey sat behind older quarterbacks and appeared only sparingly. Across three years with the Fighting Irish, he played in 10 games and completed 23 of 29 passes for 212 yards without throwing an interception. He also showed his mobility with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. His biggest chance came before the 2025 season.

Following Riley Leonard’s departure, Notre Dame needed a new starting QB. Minchey entered a fierce competition with Carr. The battle lasted throughout preseason camp and was considered extremely close. In fact, people around the program believe Minchey gave Carr “all he could handle” before Carr eventually won the starting role. However, Carr’s victory also changed Minchey’s future.

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With Carr expected to remain Notre Dame’s starter moving forward, Minchey entered the transfer portal searching for what every quarterback wants: a chance to lead a team. At first, he landed in Nebraska, but he stayed only 24 hours. He was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks available, ranking ninth among portal quarterbacks according to ESPN. Kentucky quickly saw the value and roped him up.



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Kenny Minchey has an exciting future ahead with Kentucky

Will Stein has built his reputation developing quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore at Oregon. He quickly viewed Minchey as a player with untapped potential. As a result, Stein praised his accuracy, athleticism, and character after bringing him to Lexington. That fit now makes sense. Because the QB who once reminded recruiters of Brock Purdy has finally found stability.

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“It was just that I wasn’t playing there, so that was really the main reason,” Minchey said about his reason to enter the portal. “These are basically the best two guys (Will Stein and OC Joe Sloan) at their positions across the country, and with what they’ve been able to do in terms of quarterback development, I think it ended up being a no-brainer.”

Stein’s offenses constantly demand mobility from its QBs and players who can make quick decisions. Kenny Minchey possesses all that, along with his ability to throw accurately. In the limited appearances he had with Marcus Freeman’s team, he clocked around 80% efficiency. That essentially gives Will Stein an elite prospect to work with.

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“He’s mobile enough, but what’s between his ears is his superpower. That’s where he’s really going to thrive for us because we ask our quarterbacks to do a lot,” Stein said to On3‘s Chris Low. “He’s accurate and throws it on time. But the big thing is when we get in the real battle, and I’ve seen him make some elite throws on tape even though a lot of them were in blowouts last year.”