Ex-Notre Dame Star Becomes Goldman Sachs Managing Director After Making $43M From NFL

Talk about having a full career on and off the field. Former Notre Dame defensive end Justin Tuck did the same after building a solid college career, winning two Super Bowls and earning around $43 million through the NFL. He made his way toward finance. Tuck now holds a prestigious senior operational position in one of the biggest financial organizations in the world.

Long before Wall Street, Tuck valued education, but he didn’t pursue it fully until after his NFL career. He retired in 2015 with around $43 million earned over 11 seasons. Instead of resting, he enrolled at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 and earned his MBA in 2018. Justin Tuck sat in classrooms alongside 25-year-olds, taking notes while his old teammates had already taken up coaching or commentating roles. That’s when he knew: his next fight wasn’t on the field. It was on Wall Street.

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Today, he works at Goldman Sachs as a Managing Director, a position he has held for several years after spending three years as a vice president. As per Tuck’s LinkedIn, he is also known as an education advocate, philanthropist, and someone who worked hard to build stronger financial, strategic, and business skills for a career in financial services.

Even after moving into business, Tuck said football still helped him every day in his new career. He explained that many lessons from sports also work in the business world because both require teamwork, communication, and leadership. Tuck later explained how football prepared him for life after the NFL.

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“It’s all about relationships. Dealing with personalities in locker rooms helps,” Tuck said. “The correlation between an NFL locker room and a desk or client meeting is much higher than I would have anticipated.”

Before he was a Wall Street advisor, Tuck was a force on the field. Playing defensive end for Notre Dame, he earned the nickname “The Freak” for his dominant pass-rushing. He still holds Notre Dame’s single-season sack record with 13.5 sacks. That success led him to NYG in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

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He spent nine seasons with the Giants and became one of the team’s top defensive players. During his NFL career, Tuck recorded 66.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 449 total tackles, and 142 quarterback hits. He also earned two Pro Bowl selections and received First-Team All-Pro honors in 2008 because of his strong performance.

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Tuck helped the Giants win two Super Bowls, XLII and XLVI, both against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. After leaving the Giants in 2013, Tuck joined the Oakland Raiders and played one full season in 2014. However, injuries later slowed him down. In 2015, he suffered a chest injury; because of that, Tuck decided to retire from football at the end of the season.

Even then, he didn’t let his career sink and quickly used his education to reach the top of his career. And he gives that advice to all young players, too.

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“I would say, follow your passion,” Tuck said. “If you love what you’re doing, you’re never working. I know that’s cliché, but I’ve had great fortunes and blessings with what I do. So while it’s still complex and hard and good and bad days, it’s what I like to do.”

However, he is not the only one who made shocking career moves after football.

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Notre Dame players’ success goes beyond football

Some former University of Notre Dame football players built strong careers after leaving the NFL or even after short football careers. One example is Pat Terrell. He played nine seasons in the NFL for teams like the Rams, Jets, Panthers, and Packers. After retiring from football, he did not stay in sports and chose an entirely different field.

He became a commercial airline pilot. Later, he also became the president and CEO of Terrell Materials, a construction company based in Chicago. Another Notre Dame player is former OL Chris Stewart. But more than football, his other career made an impact as he returned to school and studied law at the University of Notre Dame. He worked hard in academics and earned his law degree.

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After finishing school, he started working in the legal field. He became an associate at the international law firm White & Case in New York. So, these examples clearly show that for anyone who desires to be successful, the sky is the limit for them.