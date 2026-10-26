Ex-OSU QB Cardale Jones Offers Personal Advice to Ryan Day’s QB Room in Julian Sayin’s Absence

Ryan Day has a quarterback problem, and Ohio State’s championship hopes could depend on how quickly he solves it. Julian Sayin’s injury against Indiana has left the Buckeyes choosing between Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair, two inexperienced backups with USC waiting on October 31. But the biggest challenge isn’t just deciding who starts.

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Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones knows that pressure firsthand. He stepped in late during the 2014 season and led the Buckeyes to a national championship. Now, with Sayin sidelined indefinitely, Jones has offered Fahey and St. Clair some personal advice on handling the pressure of an unexpected opportunity.

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“The way you handle that attention or that doubt, I think, is just really with the guys in that locker room; nothing else matters,” Jones said, according to an X post by 97.1 The Fan.

“And the way we lost Virginia Tech, you know, that dropped us so down in the polls, almost unimaginable to think that after all the doubt, after everything that was happening at that point in the season, that we were going to get into the playoffs. So the biggest thing we had to do was just lean on each other and control the things we could control. And that would be my advice to Luke and St. Clair.”

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Jones was referring to Ohio State’s 35-21 loss to Virginia Tech in September 2014, a setback that raised serious doubts about its playoff chances. Yet the Buckeyes recovered, with Jones going 3-0 as the starter against Wisconsin, Alabama, and Oregon. Against the Ducks, he threw for 242 yards and ran for 38 yards with two touchdowns. Day has leaned on that championship run with his team, telling them, “It’s been done before.”

True freshman Luke Fahey is expected to replace Sayin, though he went 0-for-2 against the Hoosiers and sits at 9-of-13 for 203 yards on the year. St. Clair remains in contention, with Day planning to give both quarterbacks first-team reps during the bye.

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Fahey is a three-star from Mission Viejo, California, and ranked the No. 35 quarterback in the 2026 class. He threw for 7,021 yards, 68 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in high school. Fahey lost his black stripe on August 15 and completed nine of 11 passes across the Ball State and Kent State blowouts. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, Fahey would be Ohio State’s first starting quarterback under six feet since Cornelius Greene in the 1970s.

But Jones believes the responsibility doesn’t fall entirely on the quarterbacks. He suggested that Day’s coaching staff adapt its approach to whoever takes over.

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“Now, when you’re talking about getting both of these guys ready to play, I think you’re just trying to figure out what plays that you guys feel extremely comfortable with. And let’s make sure that those are easy go-to,” Jones said. “And for me, it was taking the shot and getting the ball in my hands.”

Jones then explained the challenge facing Ohio State’s offensive staff.

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“Things like that is going to be the challenge for, you know, Ryan and Dana’s offensive staff. Okay, how can I get these guys going and feeling comfortable with the system so they can play? Not to go out there and win us the game, but go out there and limit the potential mistakes and go out there and not lose us this game.”

That puts pressure on Day to build a game plan suited to an inexperienced starter. With Ohio State’s postseason ambitions still at stake, the coaching staff cannot afford to put either quarterback in situations beyond his experience.

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St. Clair is a five-star from Bellefontaine, Ohio, and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He played one game last year, with two incompletions against Grambling State. This season, he is 5-of-7 for 52 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, all in the same two blowouts where Fahey played.

“Going into the last few games, Luke’s been ahead of Tavien in terms of what we’ve seen,” Day said. “But now that we have a bye week, these guys are both going to get a lot of reps, and we’re going to start to put together a plan on how we’re going to move forward and we’re going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win.”

Ohio State plays at USC on October 31, then hosts Oregon on November 7. Day said he will make the final call after input from coaches and players. With two crucial games approaching, the Buckeyes’ next challenge is turning that decision into an offense capable of keeping their championship hopes alive.