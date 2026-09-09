Ex-Ohio State Athlete Joins Travis Kelce as Minority Investor in $1.66B MLB Franchise

The former Ohio State players are everywhere, from dominating the NFL with their presence to the sidelines with their coaching tips. However, one player has decided to take it up a notch. For Denzel Ward, dominating the football field with Cleveland Brown apparently wasn’t enough. The former Buckeye has now found his way into the world of Major League Baseball, with a unique little twist.

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Ward has officially joined Travis Kelce as a minority investor in the Cleveland Guardians, as reported by the Silver Bulletin on September 8, marking a historic crossover from the NFL to Major League Baseball.

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He purchased his stake in September under Guardians vice chairman David Blitzer’s 35% ownership share. Kelce had already bought in earlier this May, and now both NFL stars sit alongside Blitzer and Paul Dolan in the Guardians’ ownership group. The timing was staggered, but together they represent a new wave of athlete-owners in MLB.

“Cleveland is my hometown. I’m so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization,” Ward said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world.”

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The Guardians are valued between $1.66 and $1.7 billion. While the exact size of Ward’s stake has not been disclosed, reports describe it as a “small portion” of Blitzer’s share. The Guardians’ boardroom now features two of the NFL’s elite, adding athletic star power to the franchise’s leadership.

Why This Move Matters

Ward’s investment is more than symbolic. It reflects a growing trend of athletes diversifying into ownership to build long-term wealth beyond their playing careers. Patrick Mahomes owns a piece of the Kansas City Royals, while LeBron James and Serena Williams have invested in global sports franchises.

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For Ward, the move is deeply personal. Born and raised in Northeast Ohio, he played college football at Ohio State before being drafted No. 4 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Now, he owns a piece of the hometown baseball team he grew up watching.

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Ward remains one of the premier defensive backs in football. In July 2026, he signed a two-year, $62.2 million extension with the Browns, averaging $31.1 million annually, which cemented him as one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL history. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and the anchor of one of the league’s top-ranked defenses.

Ward starred for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2015 to 2017. He made an immediate impact with his elite speed, clocking a verified 4.3-second 40-yard dash, the fastest on the roster.

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As a freshman, he contributed on special teams before rotating with future first-round picks Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley. By his junior year, Ward had established himself as the team’s No. 1 cornerback, recording 15 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

He chose to sit out the 2017 Cotton Bowl to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, a decision that paid off when his hometown Browns selected him fourth overall.