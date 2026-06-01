Ex-Ohio State Footballer is Allegedly Dating His College Coach’s Daughter Who Just Graduated High School

Former Ohio State and Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer got his break last month after he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft. And as he awaits his opportunity in the pros, the rookie tight end is in the news for his personal life. Royer is allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of his college coach.

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The former four-star recruit transferred to the Bearcats after three seasons with the Buckeyes. Recently, it came to light that Royer attended the high school graduation of his tight ends coach’s daughter.

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The mere presence of 24-year-old Royer at the graduation of Rilee Stepp (18) doesn’t confirm the relationship. However, Royer’s college coach shared a series of group photos from Rilee’s graduation weekend celebration on Monday, featuring Joe and Rilee side by side. It doubles down on their dating news.

“What an emotional weekend,” wrote Coach Stepp, referring to his daughter. “Trying to figure out where these last 18 years went…there are no words for how proud I am of you Rilee Hope. I’m so excited to be able to continue this journey together @ UC! I love you more than you’ll ever know! #DaddysGirl.”

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Moreover, Rilee has reposted several times on Instagram. She was also pictured wearing his Bearcats jersey at a football game in 2025.

However, no official confirmation from these two has arrived yet. So, it could be an internet rumor. There’s a possibility of a family connection, as Royer had his breakout season in 2024 with the Bearcats under Stepp’s guidance.

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Moreover, during Royer’s OSU days, in a 2023 interview, he stated that his girlfriend’s name was Anna and that she was a student-athlete who played volleyball at Ohio State. As of 2026, he has made no updates about his personal life, and he is focusing on football.

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Under Stepp’s leadership, he started all 12 games and caught 50 passes for 521 yards in 2024. With that, he broke Cincinnati’s single-season school record for receptions by a TE and earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors. Following that season, as a senior, he started 13 games and secured 29 receptions for 416 yards with the Bearcats. His 2025 season performance capped off with a third-team All-Big 12 selection.

Following his resurgent stretch at Cincinnati, Joe Royer earned an invitation to the Combine. Then, the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL draft. Despite having talent, he didn’t see success during his Ohio State days due to several off-field setbacks.

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Former Ohio State player faced huge hurdles

From 2020 to 2023, Joe Royer played for Ohio State before transferring to Cincinnati. As a four-star recruit from Cincinnati’s Elder High School, he joined the Buckeyes and redshirted his freshman season in 2020. In 2021, Royer appeared in five games as a reserve, and he recorded his first collegiate catch, which was for 9 yards.

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In 2022, the sudden and unexpected passing of his mother, Michelle “Micki” Royer, sent him into deep grief. He stepped away from the team. Although he returned later that season, he played in only six games. In his final season with Ohio State, he played just four games due to minor injuries. That season, he caught one pass for 5 yards.

Throughout his four seasons with the Buckeyes, he recorded 4 receptions for 24 yards. However, there’s no doubt about his talent.