Ex-Ohio State QB Calls $8.2M Kyle Whittingham Announcement a ‘Fantastic Hire’ for Michigan Football

Michigan football just landed one of the most experienced coaches in college football. And the hire is getting love from some unexpected corners. Kyle Whittingham signed a five-year, $8.2 million per year deal to become the Wolverines’ 22nd head coach on Friday night. He’s replacing the fired Sherrone Moore. Among those weighing in on the hire is Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback.

Herbstreit didn’t hold back his approval, taking to social media with a ringing endorsement that surprised more than a few Wolverine fans. “Congrats on a fantastic hire! Couldn’t have hand-picked a better coach to reestablish the Michigan brand,” he wrote. Coming from a Buckeye legend, that’s about as close to a bear hug as Michigan is going to get from Columbus.

Herbstreit’s emphasis on “reestablish the Michigan brand” hits the nail on the head. This program has been through the wringer lately. From the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure to Moore’s spectacular implosion, it’s been a continued downfall. Herbstreit clearly sees Kyle Whittingham as the steady hand needed to drag Michigan back to respectability.​

Whittingham’s resume speaks for itself. Over 21 seasons as Utah’s head coach, he compiled a 177-88 record with a 66.8% win percentage. His 2008 team went a perfect 13-0, and he’s spent 32 consecutive years with the Utah program when you include his time as an assistant and defensive coordinator. He announced earlier this month that he was stepping down from Utah, allowing defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley to take over. Whittingham informed his Utah players in Las Vegas on Friday that he wouldn’t coach them in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska on New Year’s Eve. He opted instead to fly to Orlando and get to work with his new team.​

The hire also earned a glowing endorsement from Michigan’s current interim coach, Biff Poggi. Poggi, who interviewed for the permanent job himself, took to social media Friday night to express his excitement. “Michigan Football is in GREAT hands under Kyle Whittingham!!!! Proven winner, true gentleman, tough nosed Michigan coach of days gone by. Great hire by Warde Manuel. The kids will love him. Exciting days ahead for Michigan. We have work to do over next five days. Texas is excellent. GoBlue.”

Poggi’s endorsement carries weight. He’s been the interim coach three times this season and clearly wanted the job full-time. Yet he’s putting the team first and hyping up Whittingham as the right man for the rebuild.​

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel moved with surprising speed to lock down Whittingham. Manuel did consider Kenny Dillingham and Kalen DeBoer throughout his brief coaching search, but he finally locked in with Whittingham. Michigan needed boring stability after years of chaos, and Whittingham is about as steady as they come. If Kirk Herbstreit and Biff Poggi are both saying it’s the right move, maybe the Wolverines actually got this one right.​

Michigan legend joins the chorus of approval

If Kirk Herbstreit’s endorsement raised eyebrows, Desmond Howard’s reaction should eliminate any remaining doubts about this hire. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner went even further than Herbstreit, calling Whittingham “the best hire of this coaching cycle.”

“I’m extremely excited about Coach Whittingham leading Michigan. If you had asked me prior to this to name my favorite head coaches in the sport, his name would’ve been one of the very first I mentioned. He’s exactly what Michigan needs right now. Coach Whittingham commands immense admiration across college football, from the media to fellow coaches, and anytime his name comes up among my peers, the sentiment is unanimous: respect. He’s your favorite coach’s favorite coach, and that says everything,” Howard said.

That monologue is exactly what Warde Manuel was looking for after the Sherrone Moore disaster. Whittingham is someone who commands universal respect, not just from fans or media, but from fellow coaches who know what the job actually requires. When you’re getting co-signed by both an Ohio State legend and a Michigan icon, you’ve clearly done something right.