Former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz torched Pittsburgh for a career-high five touchdown passes, powering No. 23 CFP-ranked Louisville to a brutal 42–10 blowout Saturday night. But his career-best performance wasn’t the only thing turning heads. Kienholz immediately ignited transfer portal speculation, raising questions about whether Louisville can keep him for the 2027 season.

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Because Saturday was Senior Night in Louisville, and Kienholz (who still has one year of eligibility left) chose not to participate in the pregame festivities, reporters wasted no time questioning his plans for the 2027 season.

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Speaking at his postgame press conference, the senior quarterback kept the door wide open while letting his representatives handle the behind-the-scenes noise.

“I’d say, you know, right now I’m so focused on the season. You know, I have a great team. I have two of my agents that are actually here tonight. You know, I’m kind of out of it. It’s more of just those guys kind of figuring out those things so I can focus on football,” Kienholz told reporters.

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While that is a textbook answer for any modern college quarterback keeping his leverage, mentioning that two of his agents were in the building watching him dismantle Pitt immediately caught fans’ attention.

Kienholz spent three seasons at Ohio State from 2023 to 2025, backing up Kyle McCord, Will Howard, and Julian Sayin while winning a national title in 2024, before transferring to Louisville in January 2026 to finally get his shot as a full-time starter.

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Since arriving in Louisville under head coach Jeff Brohm, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound South Dakota native has completely proved he can run a high-powered offense.

Through 11 games this fall, Kienholz has led the Cardinals to an 8–3 record (and six straight wins) while completing 67.5% of his passes (206-of-305) for 2,739 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He has also been a major weapon with his legs, rushing 108 times for 392 yards and 11 touchdowns.

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Against Pitt’s second-ranked rushing defense alone, he became the first Louisville quarterback since Jack Plummer in 2023 to throw five scoring passes in a game, dissecting the Panthers by completing all nine of his second-half passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Watching a quarterback who couldn’t get off the bench under Ryan Day explode for 31 total touchdowns is exactly why Ohio State fans are suddenly daydreaming about bringing him back in 2027.

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With the Buckeyes stumbling to 7–4 this season behind true freshman backup Luke Fahey while starter Julian Sayin remains sidelined with an injured throwing arm, Ohio State could explore experienced quarterback options in the transfer portal this winter, especially if Sayin enters the NFL Draft or explores his own options.

Since Julian Sayin’s absence, things have gone downhill fast for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are just 1–3 in the four games without him, and that has made their need for a reliable quarterback more obvious than ever. At this point, Ohio State could really use some help at the position.

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Of course, prying Kienholz away from Louisville wouldn’t be simple. He is thriving in Jeff Brohm’s quarterback-friendly system, has one regular-season game left against rival Kentucky and a potential bowl appearance, and could attract significant interest from programs willing to offer a starting opportunity and a competitive NIL package.

For now, Kienholz is leaving questions about his future to his representatives while focusing on finishing Louisville’s season strong. Still, after watching him carve up Pitt for 309 yards and five scores with his reps sitting in the stands, don’t be surprised if Ohio State, and plenty of other Power Four heavyweights, make a serious push when the portal opens in January.

Buckeyes’ other option!

If Lincoln Kienholz stays at Louisville or signs elsewhere, Ohio State’s best internal move is simply getting Julian Sayin back healthy, provided he doesn’t declare for the 2027 NFL Draft after missing the second half of this season with an injured throwing arm.

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The former five-star sophomore Tavien St. Clair is widely expected to hit the transfer portal after getting passed over on the depth chart despite Sayin’s injury!

Ryan Day will almost certainly have to go big-game hunting in the January transfer portal. If Day wants a proven Big Ten starter who already knows how to handle physical defenses, Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey has been floated by insiders as a top realistic target thanks to his big frame, starting experience, and NFL upside.

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If Ohio State prefers younger, high-upside dual-threat talent, Maryland standout Malik Washington and Pitt’s Mason Heintschel (an Ohio native) are two other names analysts have linked to Columbus.

Regardless, though, the smartest choice for Ohio State if Kienholz says no is going after an experienced, battle-tested Power Four transfer like Drake Lindsey (or keeping Sayin if he returns healthy).

Transfer quarterbacks have powered several recent national championship runs, including Will Howard at Ohio State and Fernando Mendoza at Indiana. After watching injuries and youth derail a loaded roster in 2026, Day can’t afford another season of on-the-job training at quarterback!