Ex-Ohio State WR Sues NCAA, Big 10 & SEC For NIL Mishandling

Before Jameson Williams was an NFL first-rounder or an Alabama All-American, he was an Ohio State Buckeye. Now, he’s taking the institutions that broadcast his college career to court. Williams is suing the NCAA, Big Ten, and SEC, alleging they unlawfully profited from his identity without a dime in return.

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“To date, Williams has received no fair compensation from Defendants for the full commercial value of his name, image, and likeness,” the lawsuit stated, per The California Post. “Defendants continuously financially benefit from Jameson Williams’ name, image, and likeness rights, while also doing so without providing him with just compensation.”

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The timing of his 2022 leap to the pros is the crux of this legal battle. Williams entered the draft just months after NIL legislation penetrated college football. Because he missed the lucrative era of modern collectives, he argues that the governing bodies actively suppressed his true market value.

“Plaintiff received less – zero – than he otherwise would have received for the use of his name, image, and likeness in a competitive marketplace, and was thus damaged, and seeks to recover those damages,” the lawsuit added.

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His lawsuit directly targets both of his collegiate stops. While his two seasons in the Big Ten yielded modest numbers, his 2021 transfer to the SEC changed everything. Under Nick Saban, Williams exploded for 1,572 receiving yards, driving massive television ratings and commercial revenue for the exact conferences he’s now suing.

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After becoming Detroit’s first-round pick, Jameson Williams started his NFL journey on a rocky note, which led to a suspension in 2023. However, he found his footing and over the past two seasons, he’s posted 123 catches for 2,118 yards and 15 total touchdowns. Last season, he logged a career-best 1,117 yards and seven scores. So now, he’s asking why his peak college value went uncompensated. This raises a real concern, as this isn’t an isolated case.

Jameson Williams mirrors former stars’ cases

In 2024, a group of former Michigan players, including Braylon Edwards and Denard Robinson, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA and the Big Ten Network. Their argument is similar to what Jameson Williams is now presenting. They said the system made millions off their identities while they got zero.

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That case sought $50 million in damages and represents players dating back to before 2016. So, this isn’t just about one WR who missed out on NIL money. It’s about an entire generation of athletes who now want retroactive justice.

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Since July 1, 2021, the NCAA has allowed athletes to profit from NIL deals. There’s even a massive $2.78 billion settlement to compensate players who were previously denied those opportunities. But as these lawsuits suggest, not everyone believes that it’s being handled fairly. Even Nick Saban is wary of NIL.

“Players need to get compensated, no doubt,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show in 2025. “But it has to be done in a way where, in some kind of way, have competitive balance, and that every school has the same thing. One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another school’s spending $3 million… All I’m saying? The people out there need to know this model is unsustainable. It’s not good for players.”

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We’re already living through that warning. And if Jameson Williams wins, it could open the way for more former players to sue college football. And if that happens, it’ll be the beginning of a much bigger headache.