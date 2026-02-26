Ex-Oklahoma Player Cites Isaac Newton Amid Size Concerns at NFL Combine, Leaving Fans Amused

Who would have thought that the NFL Combine would become Isaac Newton’s physics class? With scouts looking out for the best players, a minor flaw reduces the chances of going in early. To make sure that doesn’t happen, Oklahoma’s former defensive end cleared all his size concerns, quoting Newton. But this brainiac answer just left fans in complete shock.

Coming to NFL size is one thing that’s holding R. Mason Thomas back. With a 6’2″, 250 lb prototype, concerns over a higher and shorter frame put his draft ranking in concern. To defend tougher linemen, Thomas needs to be more solid. Yet even with all the concerns, he made sure to give the perfect explanation of why teams should trust him.

“I tell them the force equation, mass times acceleration equals force,” Thomas said during the NFL Combine. “I’m not a 280 [pound] guy; I’m a 250 guy, but all I need to do is generate more speed to generate more force. So a guy who is 280 can generate force by taking one step on the ground, whereas I have to take maybe three steps. All it is for me is less weight, more speed.”

He is not the only one with some restrictions in the NFL. Elvis Dumervil went in at 5’11″ and 260 lbs, which is undersized for a typical NFL DE. However, despite his small stature, he used his explosiveness to dominate the game. The same is the case with Robert Mathis, who is a 6’0″, 229 lb pass rusher, but had to face doubts entering the pros. But when he created history with 123 career sacks with the Colts, every doubt faded.

R. Mason Thomas didn’t just stop at clarifying his size concerns but also made a bold comparison to former Sooner star linebacker Nik Bonitto, who is with the Denver Broncos. Thomas compares himself to Bonitto because of their similar styles: both rush with bend and speed rather than relying on force and strength.

“That’s my prototype, Dallas Turner, but the big one is Nik Bonitto,” Thomas said. “I watched him a lot. He plays with speed. Plays with hair on fire, and he’s starting to do the speed of power, too. So, you know, you look at a guy who wants to get around you on the edge, but then he’ll go through your face. So I see a lot of that in my game.”

Fans take shots at R Mason Thomas

R. Mason Thomas comes to the NFL Combine with years of hard work and massive production. He played in Oklahoma for two years, recording 15.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. This shows how well he adjusted to his flaws, showing exceptional gameplay. On top of it, his intelligent answer during the combine impressed many fans, too. One of them said, “He’s a nerd who will put your favorite QB in the dirt.”

Another one on the list started pulling Thomas’s leg, calling him a mathematician who’s wasting his time in football. “Wow, he has a future in mathematics,” another X user added. Even with all the trolling, concern, and doubts, he never gave up on his work, even if fans are playing around with words after his interview: “First-round pick just off this answer alone.”

Then came the last nail in the coffin: the dig at his agent for giving such a smart answer. “He didn’t learn that at OU. His agent told him to say that. Good agent,” a fan said. Now, with all doubts and banter, let’s wait and see which team drafts Thomas.