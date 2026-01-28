Ex-Ole Miss QB Who Was Benched for Jaxson Dart Breaks Silence on Lane Kiffin

The last time Lane Kiffin was seen in the state of Mississippi, he was boarding a private jet under a hail of boos. Bolting LSU just days before Ole Miss first ever playoff run didn’t sit well for the fans at all. It didn’t take long for him to become one of the most disliked figures in the Magnolia State. But while fans in Oxford were burning jerseys, the one player who had every reason to hold a grudge against him is offering a grand salute!

Luke Altmyer, the former four-star prodigy, who was famously benched by Kiffin in favor of Jaxon Dart, is breaking the silence on the “King of Chaos.” He isn’t joining the same chorus as others. When asked about what he thinks about Kiffin’s move to LSU, Altmyer gave an interesting answer.

“Yeah, I think overall he’ll tear it up, and he’s such a good ball coach. He’s taken Ole Miss to a place they’ve never been before. And that’s all credit to him,” Altmyer said. “I played for him for two years, and just the way he thinks out of the box, and so hard to kind of pick up a tendency on is like he’s as good as he gets from an X and O standpoint offensively. The way he plays is fast and kind of so explosive.”

“So, I think he’ll tear it up. Great recruiter, obviously, and he’ll get good players, and I’m thankful for my time there. He taught me a lot of football, certainly he’s a quarterback guy, and I was grateful to be able to learn kind of how to push the ball down the field a little bit and kind of understand that side of the game, which was a great, helpful tool for me; it really was. I learned a lot there at Ole Miss.”

December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin holds his first press conference

Despite being benched for the majority of the time under Lane Kiffin, who preferred Jaxson Dart instead, Altmyer still held Kiffin in high regard. Altmyer, who’s now cemented his place as a starting quarterback for Illinois, had nothing but good to say about his former head coach. Well, why shouldn’t he? After all, it was his time with Kiffin that allowed him to become a starter for the Fighting Illinois.

Over the three seasons Luke Altmyer played for his new team, he started 34 out of 35 games, becoming a staple of the program’s offense. That trajectory speaks to Kiffin’s ability to manage personalities and develop talent, even when players don’t develop from the get-go. It is also why his move to LSU carries more weight. Kiffin called the Tigers “different” at his introductory conference, saying that reflection and family were key factors in the decision. But he leaves Ole Miss with a 55–19 record, five bowl appearances, and three double-digit win seasons. Now, the LSU Tigers have already seen a glimpse of it with the latest transfer portal rankings.

Lane Kiffin gives his verdict on transfer portal ranking debate

Lane Kiffin has been a busy man. Despite only being on the campus for a few months, the 50-year-old has managed to make a massive overhaul. Kiffin has reeled in close to 40 players through recruiting and transfers thus far, living up to his transfer portal reputation.

Some of the most notable names in Kiffin’s overhaul include Sam Leavitt, the No. 1-ranked portal quarterback, along with Jordan Seaton and Princewell Umanmielen. LSU has had such a great transfer portal under their newly appointed head coach that they see themselves placed at No. 1 within the latest transfer portal rankings released by 247Sports.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Bowl-Houston vs Louisiana State Dec 27, 2025

Amid this, awesome news, Lane Kiffin shared a graphic on his Instagram story with a strong caption. “And we are you guys fighting with each other??!” He wrote.

While Kiffin’s statement was brief, it resonated widely with the constant back and forth between teams over the transfer portal era. These rankings reflect just how dramatically the roster construction has changed.

Programs such as Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, and Alabama rounded off the top tier. As for LSU, it shows just how hungry they are to win, as we wait and watch how things will look for them this season.