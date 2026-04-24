Ex-Ole Miss WR Who Left With Lane Kiffin Makes Bold LSU Claim

Winston Watkins Jr. was one of four players to join the LSU Tigers from Ole Miss, alongside head coach Lane Kiffin. Although he hasn’t taken a single snap for the Tigers, he’s already putting the program’s legendary wide receiver history on his back.

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“So I feel like I’m growing in that and I want to continue growing in having elite traits,” Watkins said to the media. “Because once I step into that elite box, then nobody can compete with me and I’m just going to dominate and we’re going to have more of them, the Ja’Marr Chases and Justin Jeffersons of the world, at LSU.”

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Watkins, the IMG Academy product, was discovered early in his high school career. He committed to Texas A&M when he was 14, but eventually flipped to Ole Miss for the 2025 cycle. The 5’10” wide receiver had a great start to his college career. Over the campaign, he recorded 26 receptions for 373 yards and one touchdown.

However, after the Rebels lost to Miami in the CFP semifinals, he packed his bags and moved to Baton Rouge to join his former head coach. One would naturally be surprised by a sophomore’s attempt to put so much weight on their shoulders. However, he’s seen legendary wide receivers up close.

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Winston is the cousin of Sammy Watkins, a former Clemson standout and the Chiefs’ wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with Andy Reid’s team. He’s also related to former UAB receiver Austin Watkins. So, the position runs in the family.

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However, LSU’s 2019 team is often considered one of the best in college football history. A major reason was their offensive prowess, led by QB Joe Burrow and his two main weapons, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. During that campaign, Jefferson contributed heavily with 18 receiving touchdowns and 1,540 receiving yards. Chase even went a step further, racking up 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns on his way to winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Then you can also add Malik Nabers in the same category of receivers that have solidified LSU’s prominence as a WRU. Fortunately for Watkins, he has plenty of room to improve. And with him having to work with the same coach again, he may find himself reproducing those astronomical numbers.

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“Every player can make a catch wide open, every player can get open, because that’s my job. I’m supposed to get open, I’m supposed to make the catch. I’m trying to learn and keep doing it because I’m going to keep stacking days to this until the season coming. I can showcase that to the world. But I’m trying to show elite traits of, like I said, run at the catch, contested catches and stuff like that,” Watkins added.

Watkins’ spring game displays

Watkins has shown early flashes of elite talent during spring practice. He was especially highlighted during the program’s spring game. His 90-yard touchdown reception from Husan Longstreet, in which he beat coverage from Ohio State transfer safety Faheem Delane, impressed coach Kiffin. Overall, Watkins finished the game with nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Kiffin talked about the luxury of having weapons like Watkins.

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“I think explosive plays are a very critical factor, always have been. As you look at analytics into winning games and being successful defensively, limiting them and having them on offense, you’ve got to have the players. To add players that have made a number of explosive plays in the receiver room was important,” Kiffin said.

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With the NFL Draft serving as a yearly reminder of LSU’s legacy, Watkins has put the pressure squarely on his shoulders. Now, he has three years to prove he belongs in the same elite company as the legends he hopes to emulate.