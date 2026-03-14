Ex-OSU Assistant Admits Rejecting Urban Meyer’s Job Offer — Only to Join Him Later

Brian Hartline’s time at Ohio State is synonymous with the University’s prominence as the ‘WR-U’ of college football. It also saw a national championship, with Hartline as the Co-OC alongside Chip Kelly. Interestingly, his tenure could have been even longer, but as the coach now admits, he rejected Urban Meyer’s first offer.

During his appearance on the Triple Option Podcast with Urban Meyer, Rob Stone, and Mark Ingram, the former Ohio State head coach asked the current USF HC if he turned him down in 2016.

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“Yeah, that shows you how silly I was then. I was just getting done playing, coach,” said Hartline to Meyer on the latter’s Triple Option Podcast. “Remember, there was a fad where guys would come back and practice with you for the bowl game, and my brother talked me into coming back to practice, so I did. And then there’s Terry McLaurin and there’s Parris Campbell and Austin Mack, I was coaching them up as second-year players. My heart wasn’t there yet. I was like, ‘Hell no.’ I knew the obligation of being a coach, and I was still working through that, so I turned it down.”

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In 2016, after finishing a seven-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, Brian Hartline was “burnt out” from the sport. Probably that’s why when OSU head coach Meyer (2012–18) first noticed Hartline giving pointers to Buckeye WRs and offered him a job during bowl prep, Hartline simply rejected it. Fortunately for him, Meyer didn’t completely shut the door on Hartline. He eventually joined the coaching staff.

“Then I remember we never got in contact. I forget how, Coach. It got closer to February before spring ball and the conversation was like, ‘Listen. I’d love to be around.’ “Hey, just come in and come and go; whatever makes you used to the schedule and the schedule’s crazy,” added Hartline. “And I remember looking at you, and I was like, “Coach, if I’m going to do it. I want them to trust me. I’m gonna be there every fre-ing day. So I’m gonna be there for spring. Let’s see how it goes.’ A week in, Coach, I was hooked, and I remember telling you, ‘Coach, I’ve been for the year. Let’s do this.'”

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When Meyer called again in February 2017, Hartline felt he was “giving God a chance to right a wrong” by reconsidering. That’s why he agreed to join as a quality control assistant for spring. Thereafter, in 2018, he was promoted to interim WR coach following the firing of Zach Smith and then named permanent WR coach in December.

His rapid ascent continued with a promotion to OC in 2023, replacing Kevin Wilson. During Ohio State’s natty-winning season in 2024, Hartline served as the Co-OC with Chip Kelly. Following the latter’s departure to the NFL, he got the sole OC role and, more importantly, a chance to be the play-caller at his alma mater.

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The truth behind Brian Hartline’s exit from OSU

For most of his football life, Brian Hartline and OSU were almost inseparable. But last December, the longtime Buckeye made a bold career pivot, accepting the head coaching job at South Florida. Speaking on the Triple Option Podcast with Meyer, Hartline offered a candid look at what ultimately pulled him away from OSU.

“I kind of went through the process, between the resources, the people, the vision, acquisition of players, and being in the hotbed of Florida for recruiting,” said Hartline.

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So, Florida’s reputation as one of the richest recruiting territories in the country was a major draw. But the Bulls’ long-term commitment to football also played a major role in his decision. USF is constructing a 35,000-seat on-campus stadium, and Hartline said seeing that commitment firsthand during the hiring process sealed his belief in the project.

“Everything they said that they wanted to happen, they were putting their money where their mouth was, and they kept checking boxes,” he said.

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Yet family played the final and perhaps most important role in the move. The ex-OSU assistant revealed that his wife, Kara, gave the decisive push when the opportunity arrived. “Ultimately, in the end, Kara looked at me and said, ‘Brian, it’s time,'” he shared.

Now leading the Bulls into a new era, Hartline is eyeing a conference title run.