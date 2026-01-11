Ex-OSU Coach Hands Last-Minute Recruiting Upset By Stealing No. 1 Ohio State Target in The Transfer Portal

Some players follow tradition. Others follow opportunity. A smaller group follows coaches they trust. Chaz Coleman made his choice clear Saturday, and Ohio State ended up on the wrong side of it. The Buckeyes have been aggressive in the portal, attempting to offset mounting attrition after a disappointing close to the season. Ryan Day and his staff identified the Penn State transfer early as the priority addition on defense. According to On3, he was their most coveted portal target. Those expectations unraveled quickly once the decision became public.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tennessee rips Chaz Coleman right out of Ohio State’s arms! Wow,” national analyst Landon Tengwall posted on X on January 10.

The reaction reflected how firmly Ohio State had been viewed as the frontrunner. Ohio State hosted Chaz Coleman for a campus visit Tuesday and made their pitch in person. He was ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher and a consensus top-five overall player in the portal, and his Ohio roots only amplified the assumption he would return home. Then the relationship factor took over.

ADVERTISEMENT



Instead of returning to his home state, Chaz Coleman followed former Penn State and Ohio State DC Jim Knowles to Tennessee. He played under Knowles during his freshman season at Penn State, and that familiarity ultimately outweighed geography, momentum, and projection. Ohio State believed Matt Patricia could close the gap but that confidence proved misplaced.

Jim Knowles’ role in this outcome cannot be overstated. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel fired DC Tim Banks after a shaky season and turned quickly to Knowles who was a one-and-done at Penn State. The Volunteers needed portal results immediately, particularly at edge rusher after losing James Pearce Jr. to the NFL Draft and Jordan Ross to the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaz Coleman delivered that result. Tennessee secured its biggest commitment of the offseason, and Jim Knowles earned early credibility in Knoxville. For Ohio State, it was a direct loss to a former coach who knew exactly how to press the right buttons. On the field, his upside explains the urgency. The 6’4, 250-pound edge rusher was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. Coming out of Harding High School, he ranked No. 293 nationally, No. 31 among defensive ends, and No. 9 in Ohio.

In five games as a true freshman at Penn State, he logged eight tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pass breakup. There is no way to soften the impact for Ohio State. Chaz Coleman would have filled an immediate and long-term need with Arvell Reese and Caden Curry headed toward the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chaz Coleman likely leveraged Ohio State’s interest into a stronger offer. Despite modest production, Tennessee was willing to invest heavily. Ryan Day’s staff has historically paid for proven results, not projection alone. The former Nittany Lion chose the opposite path, declining what amounted to a hometown discount. Financial details remain undisclosed, but the decision reflects a broader NIL reality Ohio State continues to navigate. That loss compounded with another reminder of the Buckeyes’ growing portal pressure.

Portal pressure mounts for Ohio State

Ohio State is growing thin on defense. The latest to enter the transfer portal is safety Faheem Delane on Saturday after just one season in Columbus. The former No. 55 overall prospect in the 2025 class played in all 14 games, logging 81 defensive snaps as the No. 2 strong safety behind Jaylen McClain. He recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss and looked like a future starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

His departure makes him the third Ohio State safety to enter the portal this week, joining Malik Hartford and Keenan Nelson Jr. With Caleb Downs headed to the 2026 NFL Draft, Ohio State now has only two returning safeties with defensive experience which are Jaylen McClain and Leroy Roker III. Delane is the Buckeyes’ 28th scholarship player to enter the portal since the season ended.

With Chaz Coleman off the board, Ohio State must pivot again at defensive end. Even if Kenyatta Jackson Jr. returns for a fifth year, the Buckeyes still need a veteran presence to replace Curry. Internal options include Zion Grady, Beau Atkinson, and incoming freshman Khary Wilder, but the need remains clear.

Meanwhile, Tennessee continues to build momentum. Chaz Coleman joins former Penn State lineman Xavier Gilliam, giving the Volunteers seven transfers and the No. 13-ranked portal class nationally.