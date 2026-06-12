Ex-OSU Coach Reveals Secret Locker Room Mindset Behind Ryan Day’s NFL WR Pipeline

For many rookie players in the NFL, it’s difficult to adjust to the grind of pro ball. But not Ohio State players. When Garrett Wilson started in the pros, wearing that Jets jersey, confidence oozed from his shoulders. Right from the route details to defensive coverages to handling the professional environment. Nothing looked too daunting for the former OSU WR and offensive rookie of the year.

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That confidence took time to develop, and most were unaware that those elements had been instilled during his time at Ohio State. Not only did the program become a dominant WR pipeline because of that, but it kick-started a feedback loop of top recruits arriving, performing well, and charting illustrious NFL careers. All because Ryan Day and former WRs coach Brian Hartline weren’t just focusing on creating great college WRs.

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“Everything we coach, though, is for the NFL,” Hartline said on Steve Smith Sr.’s podcast. “You don’t coach anything for college. Everything we train is for the NFL. It’s kind of like going to college and not learning for your professional job. It’s a waste of time. So, everything is taught from that philosophical thought process.

“How to talk to GMs, how to be available, like, you can’t be hurt. You’d better learn how to practice hurt, or they’re gonna find somebody else that can. So, just that whole mentality, and I think that those guys appreciate it.”

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The foundation started with players like Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell. They established the standard for what it meant to work and lead inside the room. Then came another wave of stars.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson became first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a first-round selection. Marvin Harrison Jr. continued the trend when the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And until now, the production hasn’t really stopped.

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This year, 4 Ohio State players were selected in the top 11 of the NFL draft, and Carnell Tate went 4th overall to the Tennessee Titans. Next year, Jeremiah Smith is already a sure-shot top-5 pick along with Julian Sayin, and that is happening only because Ryan Day and his coaches created a de facto NFL-type environment in Columbus. A huge part of that process is the coaches the OSU head coach ropes in.

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This year, Arthur Smith is the offensive coordinator, with years of NFL head coaching experience. Before that, Chip Kelly held the role, who had head-coaching experience with the 49ers and the Eagles. Even Matt Patricia (current DC) is a longtime NFL coach (19 years) and was part of the Patriots team that won multiple Super Bowls. That kind of experience means players learn the pro elements, professionalism, schemes, and other facets early on. The same can be said about Hartline’s role in developing those NFL-level WRs.

Brian Hartline’s coaching helped develop something special for Ohio State

Hartline’s success was never only about talent. Many top recruits arrive in college with physical gifts. Few leave with a complete understanding of the position. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has repeatedly praised Hartline’s ability to connect with players and develop them. Day once said he is “the best in the country” at developing wide receivers, a claim backed by the results of his room.

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“He’s a huge part of what we do there; he teaches us on and off the field,” OSU’s 2022 11th overall pick, Chris Olave, told on NFL Live in 2023. “He’s already been in the NFL, so he’s got experience. It’s a lot of talent in the room, but he lets us develop and run our route from day one. And just when we catch a ball or do something good, there’s always something to work on.”

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Before becoming OSU’s assistant, Brian Hartline played as a wide receiver in the NFL for 6 years. But that wasn’t all. In Columbus, he first learned his craft under legendary head coach Urban Meyer and then worked under Ryan Day. Those dual philosophies, plus his own NFL experience, have resulted in something other programs can’t even begin to accomplish.

He has developed six first-round NFL draft picks at WR since 2022, and Jeremiah Smith in 2027 will take his tally to seven. Still, Hartline’s greatest achievement may not be the number of first-round picks he has produced. It is a fact that every new player walks into a locker room where the expectations already exist.