Ex-OSU Commit Says Beating Ryan Day’s Team Was ‘the Best Feeling’ After Joining Miami

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has a history with Ohio State. That gave him the extra push when the Buckeyes faced the Canes in the quarterfinal of the playoffs last season. Months after ending Ryan Day’s team’s season, Fletcher talks about how satisfying it was to be part of the Cotton Bowl.

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“The best feeling in the world,” Fletcher said about what the victory against Ohio State on New Year’s Eve meant. “Let me tell you why. I was committed there for eight months, and I was never a real priority to them. It was the best feeling in the world to beat them. The best feeling in the world is to win the MVP of that game. I felt like I was on top of the world.”

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Fletcher was a 2023 recruit from American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida. The 21-year-old finished his senior season with 1,934 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. As a four-star recruit, he attracted the attention of the Buckeyes and made his commitment on April 12, 2022, 11 days after his unofficial visit to Columbus.

However, the Hurricanes snatched him seven months later. The major pull Miami had, he admitted, was the advantage of proximity. He claimed it was a challenging decision he had to make regarding his future.

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“I felt that I would be most successful if I just stayed home and played for the Hurricanes,” Fletcher said. “Everything just worked out for me.”

Notwithstanding, his claims are entirely different now. His past excuses seem like a guise for the real issue he had against the Buckeyes. He has called them out for their lack of urgency in handling his commitment in 2022. Interestingly, he has left his past behind and is jealously flying the Hurricanes’ flag.

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“No hate, no negative words about their university—a great university. And Jeremiah Smith is a great player. All respect to him and Ryan Day. But at the end of the day, Go Canes.”

His stint with the Hurricanes has been super productive, as he heads into his fourth collegiate season. In his freshman season, he rushed for 514 yards and five touchdowns in ten games and four starts. His performance improved in his sophomore season in 2024, when he rushed for 607 yards and 9 touchdowns. The 2025 season was exceptional for him, as he led the ACC in rushing yards with 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns.

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Fletcher picks Miami over the NFL draft

Fletcher was on the verge of entering the NFL draft this year. But just before the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Buckeyes, he chose to play for one more year. He quickly showed that his decision was justified in the Cotton Bowl.

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“Yeah, it’s true. I’m coming back another year,” Fletcher said during a press conference in advance of the Cotton Bowl matchup. “I have another year. You know, I’m a true junior. Another year guaranteed.”

“I love this team. I love this organization. I love this culture. And I just want to spend more time with my brothers while I can.”

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Fletcher rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown in Miami’s 24-14 win over Ohio State, winning the J. Curtis Sanford Offensive Most Valuable Player award in the game.

The Canes went on to defeat Ole Miss in the semifinal of the playoffs. Their campaign ended with a loss in the national championship game against Indiana. Heading into the 2026 season, there is real momentum that Miami is back on the map again, and Fletcher is a major reason for that optimism.