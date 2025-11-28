Ex-OSU HC Risks Big on Ryan Day in Public Wager Against Michigan Lt. Governor

Fans, coaches, and even politicians have gotten involved in the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. The Game will happen tomorrow, and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel is at the center of it. The former OSU head coach has triggered a bold, symbolic, and high-stakes wager with Michigan’s Lt. Governor and has given another reason for the Buckeyes HC Ryan Day to win tomorrow.

“The Ga❌e is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports. I’ve never been shy of where I stand on this rivalry, so I set a wager with ❌ichigan @LtGovGilchrist,” wrote Tressel on X, tagging Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “When the Buckeyes take care of business, we’ll be ❌ailing hi❌ an Ohio State sweater vest for a photo op in the ❌ichigan Statehouse. If things go the other way, I’ll wear a ❌ichigan vest here in Ohio. I like our chances and have great faith in our guys. Go Bucks! 🅾️.”

Keeping the rivalry paramount, Tressel, who once donned that Ohio State sweater on the sidelines and terrorized Michigan, removed M from his tweet. Despite Ryan Day’s 1-4 record, the Lieutenant Governor is wagering an OSU sweater. If the Buckeyes win, the Michigan Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist, will have to wear that sweater. But if Michigan wins, Tressel will find himself in an unfortunate situation, which he has rarely been in before.

Tressel, who had a 9-1 record against Michigan has been a Buckeye through and through. He donned that scarlet and gray as a head coach in 2001 and remained in Columbus until 2010. During his tenure, the team won the 2002 national title and 6 Big Ten championships. The best part? The 72-year-old is known for owning Michigan almost every time ‘the game’ came. Those back-to-back Big 10 titles from 2005 to 2009 were often decided against Michigan, and every time, Tressel prevailed.

Moreover, he orchestrated a hard-fought win in the 2006 Game of the Century over second-ranked UM. Now, as the Lt. Governor of Ohio, his Buckeye fandom remains unwavering despite his new role. Just this year, when OSU’s team was called to the White House to present the national championship trophy, Tressel was there to support his team. Though Ohio’s Lt. Governor isn’t the only one wagering high-stakes bets on ‘the game.’

Michigan and Ohio State’s governors also place their yearly bets for the UM vs OSU game

Apart from Tressel and Gilchrist, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have their usual friendly bets in place as well. For the two governors, the act has become an annual tradition ever since Jim Harbaugh turned around UM. This year, the duo has bet on potato chips and has shown unrelenting support for their respective teams.

“As the mom of two Wolverines, I know Michigan will bring strength, grit, and championship swagger to The Game. I am confident that the Wolverines can beat that school down south for the fifth year in a row. Go Blue!” said Whitmer.

She wagers three chips: Better Made from Detroit, Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City, and Downey’s Potato Chips from Waterford. Gov. DeWine, on the other hand, trusts Ryan Day and his boys to do a dominant job.

“I’m confident that Coach Ryan Day and this Buckeyes team will bring home the win. Ohioans know what toughness looks like, and we will see that on full display this Saturday,” said DeWine.

He wagered the potato chips made in Ohio: Conn’s Potato Chips from Zanesville, Grippo’s from Cincinnati, Jones’ Potato Chips from Mansfield, and Mikesell’s. While those bets are already in place, it is good to remember that Ryan Day’s only win against Michigan came in his debut season in 2019. Still, the way OSU is playing this year, this year is probably his best chance.

Ryan Day’s team is first in passing defense, second in scoring defense, and 28th nationally in passing offense. Whereas Michigan is now officially without its ace running back, Justice Haynes. The pressure will be on QB Bryce Underwood to continue their winning streak. Expect fireworks in Columbus tomorrow, and Lt. Governor Gilchrist and Lt. Governor Tressel will be hoping to avoid any photo-op in opposition sweaters.