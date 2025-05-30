Ex-QB Brandon Wimbush Makes Tough Admission on Notre Dame Career After Major Announcement With Wrestling Icon

If you’ve been following Brandon Wimbush, you’ll know he has switched from leading the huddle as a quarterback at Notre Dame and UCF to making serious strides off the field. This year, Forbes named him to its 2025 30 Under 30 list in Sports, which is an amazing honor for his impact beyond just playing the game. He has been building his entrepreneurial resume by co-founding The MOGL App—a website that guides college athletes through name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities—and developing another company called DuaelTrack.

On top of that, he also became a well-known NIL reporter, sports agent, and big-time booster, which you can find all over his Instagram. Wimbush’s social media game is solid—he’s got that confidence and humility mix that makes people want to be around him. He has spoken openly about his journey, sharing everything from his NYC pickup ball games to his love for assisting athletes in creating their path. And to speak of sharing his journey, recently, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) contacted Brandon for one of their essay prompt options on Instagram.

The UTSA, ever on the lookout for motivational voices to encourage young sportsmen and women, recognized in Brandon a person who’s not only walked the walk but is willing to empower others to do so as well. They invited him to discuss his approaches to overcoming adversity and also to endorse their essay-writing contest. The caption, “How does @brandon_wimbush7 handle the tough times? Here’s his take on turning challenges into triumphs! 🏆 Apply now to the USTA Foundation Essay Contest at the link in bio!”

After losing his starting job at Notre Dame, transferring to UCF, and then changing course into the business of sports, Wimbush has had his share of setbacks. And that’s what he discusses in the reel. He says, “I think we all obviously face challenges and we deal with them in our respective ways, but for me it was the time I prepared so much, so hard, put in a lot of effort and time, as do all college athletes, to earn the right to start at their respective positions.” He continues, “For me, it was playing quarterback and then having been benched in 2018 and having to take a back seat.”

A few years ago, in 2018, Wimbush started as the quarterback for Notre Dame, a job that would be any college football player’s dream come true. He had worked and clocked the time for that position. But after only three games into the season, things turned rough. Even as he led the team to a 3-0 start, he played a little shaky—he struggled with accuracy, threw a couple too many interceptions, and the offense just wasn’t hitting on all cylinders like the coaches hoped. That was when head coach Brian Kelly decided to replace Wimbush with Ian Book. This was a pill that was easy to swallow.

“I think the big thing for me was knowing that playing football was what I did and not who I was as a person,” Brandon admits. “And who I was as a person and a friend. I was a caring, passionate, supportive friend who was going to put the team first and make sure that I was a part of a winning culture, and that’s what I do now on a daily.” Football was always a huge part of Brandon’s life, but it never properly defined him as a person. When he lost his starting position at Notre Dame, it would have been simple to let that moment break his confidence or sense of self.

Instead, Brandon doubled down on what made him unique off the field. That same attitude extended into his life post-football as well. Whether working with athletes through his business ventures or simply being there for his friends, Brandon is all about lifting people and instilling a winning culture. And by doing that, he has paved his way into Hulk Hogan’s venture as the Chief of Staff.

Brandon Wimbush’s unexpected new arena

Who would have ever imagined that Brandon Wimbush would transition from avoiding blitzes at Notre Dame to avoiding folding chairs and egos as chief of staff for Hulk Hogan’s Real American Wrestling? Hulk Hogan, the man, the myth, the mustache, is bringing Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF) to Cleveland this summer. But this isn’t grandma’s WWE. No, this is all about “unscripted” Olympic-style freestyle wrestling with actual takedowns, actual sweat, and, if Hogan gets his way, actual seven-figure paychecks for the competitors. Hogan, being the commissioner, Eric Bischoff is in charge of the media spectacle, and UFC coach Izzy Martinez is in charge of the actual wrestlers. But the true wild card?

Brandon Wimbush, who is now Chief of Staff—because somehow operating NIL startups wasn’t crazy enough for him. Imagine Brandon amid this chaos, clipboard in hand, attempting to maintain order between Hogan’s ‘brother!’ tirades and Bischoff’s reality TV sensibilities. One moment he’s advising college wrestlers how to capitalize on their headlocks, and the next he’s double-checking that Hulk’s Real American Beer is not served by accident to the under-21 crowd at the Wolstein Center.