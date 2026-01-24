Ex-QB Riley Leonard Sends Strong Message to Marcus Freeman After Notre Dame Learns CFP Future

With the CFP locked at 12 teams through 2026, Notre Dame saw last season how thin the margin for error is at the CFP cutoff line. As debates continue over the Fighting Irish’s 2025 CFP exclusion, former Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard has a clear message for Marcus Freeman that cuts straight to the program’s identity.

“I think they should stay independent. And I know that’s probably a hot take, but I just look at it from a logistical side,” Riley Leonard said. “I want to maybe be like an athletic director in the future, and I don’t think the money would make sense for them to join a conference,” Leonard added, echoing Marcus Freeman’s belief that independence is the strategy.

When it came to the reasons Notre Dame did not make the field, Riley Leonard was blunt. “I would make an argument about Miami, but they beat us head-to-head, and they’re in the natty. So boom, that’s out the window,” he said, quickly shutting down the debate. He also added, “Alabama, they won the first round.” The reality was uncomfortable but fair.

Even though Notre Dame won 10 games straight by double digits in the 2025 season, its independence worked against it. The Irish did nothing while others added a last point in the championship weekend. When the final rankings dropped, Alabama’s strength of schedule with their record and Miami’s head-to-head victory were given higher priority than Notre Dame’s consistency. “Having Duke win the ACC championship obviously threw everything off for the ACC,” he said. “You can’t not have an ACC team in there. So those rules were all jacked up.”

In that scenario, Miami became the committee’s cleanest answer. “So you had to throw Miami in, and I get it.” Leonard made it clear that Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame don’t need to change their identity or chase conferences because of a flawed system. Now, with the playoff format settled for 2026, the Irish will have a chance to turn frustration into opportunity.

Why 2026 feels like Notre Dame’s moment

Marcus Freeman was honest about how painful it was for Notre Dame to miss the CFP run, and it only made matters worse to see Miami go all the way to the national championship game.

But as Freeman and the program move on to 2026, there is at last something concrete worth celebrating. With expansion talks between the SEC and Big Ten going nowhere, the current format remains intact, and under the existing agreement, the Irish now know exactly where the bar is. Finish inside the top 12, and they’re in.

During the championship weekend of the last season, Notre Dame did nothing while others added one more line to their resumes. This time, there’s protection against that scenario with AD Pete Bevacqua signing the MOU with all conference commissioners. Notre Dame still has to earn it on the field, but it won’t be punished simply for being independent. Last year, the Irish quietly assembled one of the nation’s most cohesive teams, and now the system is finally working in their favor.

Then there’s the schedule, which is what has fans buzzing. There are just four true road games with neutral-site matchups. The obvious circle game is the rematch against Miami on November 7. Although facing Wisconsin in Week 1 at Lambeau won’t be easy either, Notre Dame is used to this kind of situation. With CJ Carr returning and early title odds already favoring the Irish, this feels like an opportunity year. After the sting of 2025, 2026 is going to be about redemption.