Ex-Ravens QB to Reveal Teddy Bridgewater’s True Character as Miami Northwestern HC Suspended Over Program Violation

Teddy Bridgewater’s story has always been about giving back to his community, but this summer, that generosity landed him in hot water. After a decade in the NFL, Bridgewater returned home to Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater, to coach and inspire the next generation. But just as he was preparing for another year after he guided the Bulls to a state title, word got out: the authorities suspended Bridgewater for handing out “impermissible benefits” to his players. According to FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association) rules, any financial support, even from a coach’s own pocket, violates strict amateurism guidelines, regardless of intent. The report violations included paying for players’ Uber rides, meals, and recovery services.

Bridgewater didn’t take a step back after the suspension. He posted defiantly that he wasn’t leaving, even if it meant volunteering from the stands like he did before he formally joined the coaching staff. Of course, the suspension created a frenzy of debate online and among the football community. That’s when Robert Griffin III, who is a former Ravens QB and is never afraid to inject himself into football controversy, entered the fray. “Teddy Bridgewater just got suspended as the Head Coach of Miami Northwestern High School because he covered Uber rides, meals, and recovery services for his players out of his own pockets last season,” Griffin writes on X.