In Starkville, a quarterback is on track to become the most expensive passer college football has seen. Earlier this month, it was reported that Kamario Taylor is set to return to Mississippi State with a $7.5 million price tag that could stretch toward $9 million. What’s interesting is that the news prompted Don “Wink” Martindale to recall a meeting he says took place at Michigan during the Bryce Underwood recruitment.

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“I was there when they were flipping Bryce Underwood; Michigan was flipping Bryce Underwood from LSU… to come to Michigan,” Martindale claimed on The Family Business podcast. “So that was all the big excitement and there, we have a staff meeting, ain’t nobody saying anything but blah, blah, blah. And the head coach said, ‘We have to pay LSU $1.5 [million],’ because they’ve been paying this kid since he was a sophomore in high school. That’s not a good thing.

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“And then I’m just sitting there and I’m listening to it, and I don’t know what the final number was on the kid. Was it $4 million a year? Whatever. I don’t know what the final number was.”

Sherrone Moore was Michigan’s head coach at the time. Martindale spent two seasons running Michigan’s defense under Moore (2024-2025).

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Underwood, the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class out of Belleville High School, committed to LSU in January 2024 while Brian Kelly was still the Tigers’ head coach. He reportedly flipped to Michigan in November 2024 after the Wolverines raised their NIL offer to persuade him, via ESPN sources.

While Martindale did not share the details regarding whether that deal changed hands or who would pay, reports have valued it at around $10.5 million over four years.

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NCAA rules still prohibit schools and their representatives from offering payments or benefits to prospective athletes as inducements to enroll. If true, paying a high school sophomore to remain committed would cross that line. However, Martindale’s claim has not been independently verified.

He was on staff during the entire Underwood pursuit and stayed through the 2025 season before departing following Moore’s firing. His perspective carries the weight of someone who sat in the meetings, even if he stopped short of confirming any transaction occurred.

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Martindale used the Underwood claim to illustrate how dramatically the sport has shifted.

“I’m sitting there, and I’m just like shaking my head when I’m hearing him talking. He goes, ‘What are you thinking, Wink?’ I said, ‘Look, Who’s going to make this kid go to class?'” Martindale added. “So this kid’s got three million or four million in his pocket. Who’s going to make him go to class? It’s like a scholarship doesn’t mean anything anymore.”

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Underwood’s arrival in Ann Arbor came with high expectations. As a true freshman in 2025, he started every game, threw for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns, in a turbulent year that ended with Moore’s dismissal in December amid off-field issues.

For now, the focus in Ann Arbor is on the field, where Underwood and the Wolverines are building toward what comes next.