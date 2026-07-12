Ex-South Carolina QB’s $250K Cancer Battle Gets Major Boost From His Former Teammates

Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia continues to receive overwhelming support as he fights Stage 4 colorectal cancer. The latest boost came from two of his former Gamecock teammates, who turned their barbecue business into a fundraiser for Garcia. The former Gamecock took to X and thanked them for the initiative.

“July 15th!! Can’t thank the Lindsey twins enough for doing this! The garnet and black 🩸 still runs extremely thick,” Garcia wrote on X. Former Gamecocks Jordin and Dustin Lindsey’s effort adds to months of donations from fans, former players, coaches, and the South Carolina community. All of it has helped Garcia’s GoFundMe move close to its $250,000 goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twins, who own Size Matters BBQ Food Truck, announced that they will donate 20 percent of all food truck sales during a July 15 event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cregger Athletics Village. Customers will also be able to scan a QR code at the truck to make extra donations directly to Garcia’s GoFundMe.

Jordin Lindsey played for the Gamecocks from 2005 to 2008, during a time when Stephen came on the team as a freshman in 2007. The former edge rusher was even the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in 2008 after his standout performance against Arkansas. Dustin Lindsey was the team’s LB in the same period and ended his college career with 77 tackles and a sack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia first revealed his diagnosis on May 6. He said he had spent several days in the emergency room before doctors carried out MRIs, CT scans, and several other tests. Those tests confirmed Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

“Wasn’t overly excited to share this news, but it is what it is,” Garcia, 38, wrote on his Facebook page in May. “We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option. If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctor’s office when you don’t feel 100%.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia’s wife, Maria, started a fundraiser on May 6 to cover medical bills and other expenses. So far, 1800+ people have contributed to the fundraiser. Altogether, the total is over $240k, which is almost all the way to the $250k target. Raising this should ensure there’s no more stress about money, and Garcia can just concentrate on getting better.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Carolina community is rallying fully behind Stephen Garcia

The University of South Carolina’s athletic department is behind the event to raise money for Garcia. It looks like the event is more than just about old teammates and alums, though. In fact, even the current head coach, Shane Beamer, has spoken out in support of the ex-QB since the news became public. Former head coach Steve Spurrier has also donated to the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are taking the most aggressive treatment path available to fight this,” Garcia’s wife wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Following these initial rounds, he will be meeting with specialized liver and colon surgeons to determine the next steps in his treatment plan. Stephen’s entire focus is now dedicated to one thing: fighting this disease with everything he has.”

Garcia remains a South Carolina legend in every sense. He was the team’s starting QB for three years and became one of only 6 players in program history to throw for 3,000+ yards in a season. Garcia ended his Gamecocks’ career with 7,597 yards, playing 40 games. One game still defines his legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against No. 1 Alabama in October 2010, he completed 17 of 20 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina stunned the defending national champions 35-21. The Gamecocks also beat Florida, Tennessee, and Clemson that season, making 2010 one of the greatest years in school history. Those contributions and legacy are a major reason behind the immense support he is getting from the USC community.