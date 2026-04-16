Ex-Super Bowl Champion Issues Grave Warning to 32 NFL Teams Before They Consider Ohio State Prospect

A versatile chess piece, a do-it-all defender. That’s what Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is. That’s what makes him the kind of prospect that makes you both excited and a little nervous. And if you don’t know how to move him, you’re going to lose the board. That’s the warning that a former Super Bowl champion dropped on this projected top-5 NFL draft pick.

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“Whoever is drafting Arvell Reese, you better have a plan,” former NFL veteran-turned CBSSports analyst Kevin Carter said. “If you fail this young man and all this ability that he brings to the table, you are doing him a disservice. He can do so much that is great and that can accentuate your defense, but man, you better have a plan. You better have a scheme that is simplified for him to understand.”

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That warning shifts the conversation as interested NFL teams now have a responsibility to handle this talented edge rusher. The closer we get to April 23 in Pittsburgh, the clearer it is that Arvell Reese isn’t falling out of the top five. There’s growing belief the New York Jets could lock him in at No. 2 overall because the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to grab QB Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, leaving the Buckeye product as the crown jewel on the defensive side of the board.

“Now, he has the benefit of being coached by James Laurinaitis and Matt Patricia,” Carter added. “So you know that his football IQ is somewhat elevated, more so than it would be had he not been cultured around such seasoned coaches. But you better have a plan on how to use him immediately because he is a guy that can impact what you do and you’re wasting him if you don’t have that plan.”

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At 6’4, 241 pounds, Arvell Reese has several elite traits. He even hit 18.8 mph chasing down a Penn State QB, forced an incompletion, and is now learning the terminology after the fact. During a film breakdown with draft analyst Benjamin Solak, he admitted he didn’t even know what move he used on one of his pressures.

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“I didn’t even have a name for what I just did,” he said. “But now that I’m working on pass rushing right now and studying and everything, I’m realizing right here I showed power, which made him shoot his hands. That’s when I threw the cross-chop.”

It’s impressive if you’re projecting upside. That’s why Carter’s warning feels like a challenge to the NFL because without a clear system, you could be sabotaging his abilities. Maybe they should look at what Ohio State’s staff did.

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Under DC Matt Patricia and LBs coach James Laurinaitis, Arvell Reese lined up everywhere from off-ball LB, SAM, edge rusher, and even as a “joker” defender who could roam and attack. That freedom paid off as he finished the 2025 season with 69 tackles and 6.5 sacks, earning consensus All-American honors and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award in a defense that led the nation in both total and scoring defense. Even Patricia admitted something that NFL teams should consider.

“I think he was able to show the variety and skill set that he has to be able to play all those positions,” he said. “There’s the explosive power and that raw ability that he showed last year, but a lot of those calls he made on the field. And I think you see there that football IQ is at a high level.”

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So now you’ve got a rare combination of a player with elite athletic tools, high-level instincts, and room to grow technically. That leads to a dilemma because what really is Arvell Reese at the next level?

What will Arvell Reese be in the NFL?

You’ll get a different answer depending on which team you ask. Some see an elite edge rusher who can wreck games once his technique catches up to his explosiveness. Others see a modern off-ball LB who can cover, blitz, pressure QB, and erase space. Even Arvell Reese doesn’t lock himself into one identity.

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“Last year, I played everywhere from inside linebackers to SAM (outside) to edge (rusher), so I was comfortable in every situation,” he said at his pro day. “My whole role wasn’t stationed in one spot. I had to be comfortable in every situation. It changes each team, so it depends on the system and how the defensive coordinator thinks he’ll use me.”

That versatility is priceless but it also comes with a catch because without structure, it can turn into inconsistency. Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort feels Arvell Reese’s value lies at edge rusher. But here’s where Carter’s warning comes back. If you draft him to be just another edge, you might be underselling him. And if you make him a traditional LB, you might be limiting him too.

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The sweet spot lies somewhere in between a role that evolves, adapts, and attacks. That’s not easy to design and not every NFL coaching staff can pull it off. That’s why the Jets, Cardinals, and any other team in the top five are checking if they have the plan for the 20-year-old.