Ex-Texas A&M LB Reveals Mike Elko’s Emotional Plea Before His NFL Departure

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Samford at Texas A&M Nov 22, 2025

For most coaches, seeing a star player leave for the NFL is bittersweet. For Texas A&M’s Mike Elko, it was an opportunity to make a unique request of linebacker Taurean York. Well, it’s one that looks far beyond his playing days.

The Aggies’ standout LB, Taurean York, revealed that the coach wanted him to come back and assist him in a coaching role once he’s done with his pro career.

“That’s my right hand, man. I’m looking forward to catching up with him tomorrow,” Taurean York said emotionally on February 25. “The only thing he told me when I brought to him that I was leaving was, ‘Just make sure you come back and coach for me.’ So that’s probably the easiest part about this whole conversation.”

It seems like Mike Elko, the former safeties and linebackers coach, has found something special with York. And the linebacker deserves it all and more, being one of the SEC’s best. Three years of elite production back York’s value, which Elko clearly sees. He was a constant presence in opposing backfields, racking up 25 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, proving he’s more than just a tackler.

This past season, he led the team in tackles, hauling in 72 tackles, which earned him third-team All-SEC honors. Taurean York has always been an effective blitzer, a reliable tackler, and strong in coverage. Additionally, he’s been projected as the fourth-best linebacker in the NFL Draft, with PFF grading him with an 83.6 for his total defense, including 74 for run defense, and an elite coverage grade of 90.8.

Elko’s admiration for York isn’t just about a future coaching role; it’s rooted in the linebacker’s rare approach to the game. The coach detailed it during the 2025 season.

“Yeah, I think it’s probably two things,” Mike Elko said on York during the 2025 regular season. “I think one, he has tremendous natural instincts. He’s been playing the linebacker position for a really long time, and that’s becoming more and more rare.

From a preparation standpoint, he’s unlike anybody that I’ve ever been around. He’s as good as I’ve ever seen in terms of his film study, his quality of preparation, and his ability to watch tape and process through ‘here’s a call, here’s my reads, here’s what I’m seeing’ as opposed to just watching tape.”

Film study is the hallmark of a great coach, and for now, York is entering the 2026 NFL Draft, projected as a potential third-round pick. While York remained focused on the draft, his post-playing career path seems clear. It certainly echoed Elko’s belief that his on-field intelligence is a natural fit for the sidelines.

Mike Elko on Taurean York’s coaching interest and similarities

A coach who sees the game with a similar mindset, Mike Elko, recognized York’s coaching potential early on.

“He’s expressed to me his interest in coaching at some point in his life,” Elko said. “Hopefully, after a long and successful NFL career. But I think he has all the makeup of a coach, to be honest.

Deion Sanders comes to mind when thinking about a player who wanted to become a coach after his playing career. Eddie George, Kirby Smart, and many other coaches wanted to take on coaching jobs after their playing careers. Fair to say, some have vindicated the trust the program placed in them.

There are a lot of similarities between him and me when it comes to, like, seeing the game at a young age. It comes really easy to him. It makes a lot of sense to him. He’s a much better player than I ever was. But at a really young age he understands football at a really high level. I think he’d make a phenomenal coach.”

However, it still has a long way to go. York is primarily focused on his NFL transition, with the NFL Combine about to kick off on February 26 in Indianapolis.