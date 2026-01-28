Ex-Texas HC Sets Expectations Straight for Arch Manning After Father Cooper’s Scare

Arch Manning arrived in Austin three years ago with a resume that guaranteed attention. His last name alone raises curiosity, but he was also the No. 1 recruit in the country by both 247Sports and On3. However, his early Texas career didn’t follow the instant-star script. He appeared in just two games as a true freshman in 2023, then spent much of 2024 as a change-of-pace QB behind Quinn Ewers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

By the time 2025 arrived, the buildup was enormous, as it was supposed to be the breakout for Arch Manning. Instead, it became a lesson in patience, pressure, and public expectations. That’s where former head coach Mack Brown stepped in, as he usually does, for the Longhorns QB.

“Last year, Arch was an unknown with his team,” Mack Brown said on The Stampede podcast with Vince Young. “He was first-round draft choice predicted, Heisman predicted, but hadn’t proven it. Now he’s proven it… Arch has been the guy for a year. So it’s time for Arch to become the Vince, the Colt McCoy, the voice. He’s got to take over and be an aggressive leader.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The early season wasn’t smooth for Arch Manning. He struggled in the opener against Ohio State, setting an uneasy tone. He finished the year ranked 41st nationally in passing efficiency and 29th in yards per game. But over his final six games, he threw 19 TDs against just two interceptions, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt and 8.9 yards per carry. Texas capped the run with an upset win over Texas A&M and a dominant Citrus Bowl performance against Michigan, where he totaled four TDs in a 41-17 win.



That late surge didn’t happen in ideal conditions. Texas’ O-line struggled in pass protection, the run game never stabilized, and Arch Manning still threw the deep ball at the second-highest rate in the SEC. He was asked to carry a lot, and the staff leaned into his arm strength, anticipation, and mobility. Still, the pressure showed during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arch Manning was booed at halftime of a 27-10 win over UTEP after starting 5-of-16 passing. For Mack Brown, that moment crossed a line. Drawing on advice he once received from Barry Switzer, confidence matters more than criticism when things wobble.

“When it’s bad, pick ’em up,” he said. “When you’re down, you pick them up. You don’t boo quarterbacks when they are struggling. This is such a wonderful fanbase. You should embrace Arch. We are so lucky to have him. Embrace this offense. Your job is to pick them up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arch Manning finished 2025 with 3,163 passing yards, 26 TDs, seven interceptions, plus 399 rushing yards and 10 scores. He was named one of the Davey O’Brien Foundation’s postseason “Great 8” QBs and led Texas to its third straight 10-win season. Despite likely being a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft based on potential alone, he elected to return for 2026, where he enters as the Heisman favorite and a projected No. 1 overall pick in 2027. And his father has an interesting fear about his school.

What Arch Manning’s father said of his Texas connection

Cooper Manning told VideoGamer.com that Arch Manning’s leaving early was never even a conversation. He assured them that they never discussed it and wondered why this question comes up now and then. But he did express a scenario that scares him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think they’re going to have to run him out of there,” he said. “He loves his teammates, he loves his coaches. He loves playing at DKR, being in Austin, Texas. I think he’ll be sad when those days are over. Enjoy it, soak it up, and cherish every moment you get to play college football. What a lucky guy.”

That comment doesn’t just explain why Arch returned for 2026. It leaves the door open for 2027. Cooper’s perspective mirrors family history, starting with Arch’s uncles. Eli Manning stayed at Ole Miss for five seasons before going No. 1 overall in 2004. Peyton Manning famously passed on being the top pick in 1997 to return to Tennessee.

Right now, Arch Manning’s focus is narrower. He’s coming off foot surgery, expected back for spring workouts, and preparing for a season where leadership will define him. Texas wants back in the CFP, and its QB is in no hurry to go anywhere. The NFL can wait. Whether it waits one year or two remains to be seen.