Ex-USC WR with 3 Years of Eligibility Makes Public Plea After Struggling to Find New School

USC’s 2024 recruiting class was dotted with star players like Elijah Newby, Kameryn Crawford, and Walter Matthews. However, entering quietly as a walk-on after decommitting from Portland State was a wide receiver who had high expectations. Ideally, it should have been another King Miller story, who joined as a walk-on in 2024 and had 972 rushing yards last year. But fate had other plans for the WR.

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After persisting for two years and seeing his contemporary walk-ons like King Miller become starters, Collin Fasse decided to search for other pastures. He entered the transfer portal in January, hoping a team would make use of his talent. But all these months, he hasn’t gotten a single D1 offer. He is enrolling at a JUCO school for now. But his search for a D1 program hasn’t yet ended.

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“Former USC WR, 3 years of eligibility. Recruitment still open, will be doing spring ball at Ventura juco in CA,” Collin Fasse wrote on his X account. “Coaches feel free to reach out or stop by a practice, don’t miss out!”

Apart from urging D1 coaches to take a look at him, Fasse also posted a screenshot confirming he is still in the portal. Not just that, he also posted a 7-minute highlight tape of his high school and USC practices for coaches to watch. Despite being a low-ranked recruit in the 2024 class with minimal offers, Fasse still had talent. Why else would USC give him a chance to be their walk-on? His high school coach attested to that.

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“Extremely proud of this young man for all the hard work and dedication he has put in these last 4 years,” Pepe Villasenor wrote on his X account. “The adversity he has overcome speaks volumes of the courage and deep faith in God that he possesses. Love you, young man. God is Great!”

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Several programs still need WR talent or are running short in depth at the position. The Purdue Boilermakers, for instance, do have Corey Smith to take control of the room, but he wasn’t even a major starter last year. The team has brought in 4 transfer portal WRs, but depth still looks thin at the ‘X’ position and in the slot. But it’s not just Purdue; for Wisconsin, the need at the WR position is even more dire.

The program has brought in three major transfer portal WRs: Zion Kearney, Jaylon Domingeaux, and Shamar Rigby. Additionally, it also has returning WRs in Eugene Hilton Jr at X, Chris Brooks Jr at Z, and Tyrell Henry in the slot. But beyond these players, depth remains thin at every WR position. Badgers’ head coach, Luke Fickell, is under pressure with a 19-16 overall record, and it won’t hurt to take in a talented receiver like Collin Fasse to ensure WR stability.

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Why should schools bank on Collin Fasse’s talent?

Fasse played high school ball in Santa Maria, California, and was listed at 5’10” and 185 lbs. Despite a low recruiting grade, he was still a standout player and had recorded 1,221 receiving yards in just 64 receptions in 11 games in 2022. Although he was mostly injured in the 2023 season, Fasse lit up the box score again in 2024.

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Playing with current Miami QB, Darian Mensah, under center, Fasse recorded an astonishing 4 touchdowns against Bakersfield Christian. That game alone showed the talent the former USC WR possessed. He torched the defense with inch-perfect slants and deep passes and went on to perform well in the season. That game kindled Fasse’s desire to excel in college football.

“I’d love to go play at the next level. Whoever wants to give me that opportunity, I’ll take it,” Fasse said after his 2024 high school game. Now, by urging college coaches to take him, he is asking for a chance. The rest? His talent will do, and he has 3 years’ worth of eligibility to show it.