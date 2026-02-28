Ex-Vanderbilt QB Turned TE, Who Lost the Starting Job to Diego Pavia Makes NFL Combine History

Former Vanderbilt QB has now successfully established himself as one of the top tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft. At Vanderbilt Commodores football, Eli Stowers proved that his move from quarterback to tight end was the right call. Over three seasons, he totaled 1,773 yards and 11 touchdowns on 146 catches. So there were naturally big expectations for him at the 2026 NFL Combine. And honestly, he didn’t just live up to them; he went beyond.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Sunday, College Football shared a video clip of Stowers featuring his record-breaking broad jump of 11 feet 3 inches. He posted the best vertical jump by a tight end since 2003 and also set a new mark in the broad jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, the Vanderbilt TE has surpassed former Virginia Tech TE Bucky Hodges’s record. Hodge made a broad jump of 11 feet 2 inches in 2017. But not only in the broad jump, but Stowers also showed his prowess in the vertical jump as well. Breaking the all-time TE vertical jump record since 2010, ex-Pittsburgh TE Dorin Dickerson’s 43.5-inch jump, the former Vanderbilt TE made a 45.5-inch jump.

But that’s not all, as he clocked a 4.51-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt and a 4.55 on his second. Compared with records, it only signals that Stowers’s fireworks come from his ability to play in different positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting as QB, he played two seasons for Texas A&M, then he transferred to New Mexico State and initially competed for a starting QB role with Diego Pavia. But at last, when Pavia won that position, Stower transitioned into a “utility” role and eventually became a tight end.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football (@cfbalerts) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Then he followed Pavia, the 2025 Heisman runner-up, and joined Vanderbilt in 2024 as a full-time TE. But that transition was really fruitful because it has made Stowers the 2025 John Mackey Award winner.

To cap it off, over two seasons with the Commodores, he recorded 49 receptions for 638 yards in 2024, then racked up 62 receptions for 769 yards in 2025, earning the Campbell Trophy and Unanimous All-American.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this kind of talent on display and following his outstanding performance in the combine, the Vanderbilt TE is widely projected as a Day 2 selection for the 2026 NFL Draft.

On the flip side, former Vanderbilt QB Pavia is projected as a late-round pick after completing a stint at the Senior Bowl in January. Although both are making waves for different positions, Stowers has role models, and watching them has helped him to perform at this level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspiration behind the ex-Vanderbilt TE’s success

Playing at QB and then TE obviously helps Eli Stowers grow more. But his Vanderbilt days majorly present him as a key pass-catcher. Although being an elite TE, he needs to be good at receiving and blocking. Here’s where the ex-Vanderbilt TE confesses that the area is growing over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve taken a lot of strides in my run blocking over the last two years. I think I’ve gotten a lot better, and I think I continue to get a lot better as well, not just in that aspect of my game, but in every aspect,” stated Stowers during Thursday’s presser.

It clearly reflects the TE’s will to become a versatile TE who will be sharp in every area. In this scenario, Stowers follows and studies his idol’s play, which helps the Vanderbilt tight end to improve.

“I watch all the greats,” said Stowers. “[Travis] Kelce, in terms of his route running and his ability to get open and catch the ball. [George] Kittle, in terms of his mindset, can try to be the best at every aspect of tight end. Another guy I watch is Antonio Gates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, we will see how much help the Vandy TE benefits from watching these greats and how his next move unfolds.