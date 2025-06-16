Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Throws Subtle Father’s Day Shade at Coach Prime After Shedeur & Shilo Go Unmentioned

Deion Sanders is an NFL icon. But he’s also a very dedicated father of one of college football’s most talked-about sibling duos. He took the responsibility of being their coach, along with being their dad. From high school to Jackson State, and to Colorado, he’s been with them every step of the way. Now, Coach Prime takes a well-earned moment of pride as Shedeur and Shilo work their way ahead in the NFL. With their professional careers now beginning to unfold, the spotlight has shifted from Deion’s coaching to his fatherhood, and that spotlight grew a little brighter this past weekend. On the occasion of Father’s Day, their mom, Pilar Sanders, sent out quite an eye-catching message.

Coach Prime took on the responsibility of helping his children be their best. He took over their branding, their development, and almost everything under the sun, just so Shedeur and Shilo could have the best of chances at the NFL. Though things didn’t go as per the plan, he’s done the job. And, the Sanders legacy will be carried ahead by them in the NFL. However, it wasn’t easy for Deion Sanders. His brutal split with ex-wife Pilar Sanders brought forward a lot of bold accusations and charged comments, and he had to go to court to fight for custody of the sons.

Sanders ultimately won the lawsuit, and since then, he and Pilar have kept their distance. They remain significant figures in all three of their kids’ lives, but the icy dynamic between them remains constant. On Father’s Day, Pilar took a slight dig at her former husband. “Happy Father’s Day to all the real dads out there. And yes, all the moms who play dads. We know what we do,” she said, in a recent post. She also jokingly wished Shedeur a Happy Father’s Day, because she was walking his adorable canine companion.

Pilar often tries to get back at Deion Sanders, in jest, of course. Shilo was promised a car by Deion if he ran a 4.4 in his 40-yard dash. But he missed out on that mark by very little, clocking in at 4.52. Pilar nudged her ex to give her son new wheels anyway, as recognition for his efforts. But just like Coach Prime, she turned up to support her sons as they suffered in the draft. They may no longer be a couple, but the parental instincts run strong!

Deion Sanders is currently in Texas, taking a break to regain his health. On Father’s Day, however, he missed Shedeur and Shilo from the celebration at home. Instead, he was joined by Deiondra, Shelomi, and Bucky, along with his adorable grandson. Shedeur and Shilo go unnoticed from the celebration this year, as they have to focus on the NFL camps at the moment, in what will be a make-or-break period for them this year. They are out of their nest, and Coach Prime now also makes it a point to take a backseat in his sons’ careers. Shilo Sanders, being the trickster of the family, shared an amusing throwback from a few years ago.

Shilo Sanders shares a Father’s Day prank on Deion Sanders

Shilo took on the role of being a prankster in the family pretty early on. He shared a funny video on Instagram, showing the Bucs safety trying to give a gift to Coach Prime on Father’s Day. He walks into a room where Deion had presumably woken up a while ago, and places two Dallas Cowboys footballs in front of him. Then, with absolutely no warning and a mischievous look at the camera, Shilo hugs his father. But Deion Sanders tried to dodge the hug, knowing something was up.

That’s not all. Shilo hands him the footballs and goes in for another hug, and even a kiss on the cheek. Meanwhile, Coach Prime is all smiles, knowing that this was all a ruse for something. As he signs the footballs, Shilo says, “Has anyone told you, you’re just a great dad?” When he gets the footballs back, he delivers the punchline of the prank. “Ah, you’re a great guy! Best Coach ever. Best Coach-dad ever… You’re getting something for father’s day.” Shilo then simply hands back Deion, one of the signed footballs. “Here, a Deion Sanders-signed football,” he said, before both he and Coach Prime broke into laughter.

This playful dynamic is nothing new. From Shilo joking about ‘firing’ his dad as his agent to their back-and-forth banter, their relationship blends mutual respect with unfiltered fun. However, they sure know the role that Deion Sanders continues to play in their lives; it’s hard to put it into words. Pilar Sanders might be taking a harmless jibe at Coach Prime, but it doesn’t change what Deion Sanders has always been for their children. And that role remains as impactful off the field as it was ever on it.