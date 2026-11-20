After spending two seasons with the Florida Gators, DJ Lagway finally made his way back home, where his father, Derek, spent much of his time as a running back. His first season with Baylor has been nothing short of a turnaround.

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The Bears, which endured a rough 5-7 finish last season, are now 6-4 and bowl-eligible. With Texas Tech approaching, Lagway sat down with EssentiallySports to answer questions about his career, charitable foundation, and what he’s been up to.

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Return from an early-season injury

Anyone who has followed the Baylor Bears since the start of the season knows how productive DJ Lagway has been, particularly considering the setback he suffered early in the campaign. Lagway sustained an injury against Auburn in the season opener, a game Baylor ultimately lost, and was forced to sit out the next two games with a high-ankle sprain.

His return, however, was nothing short of impressive. When we asked him whether the injury had served as a turning point in his season, Lagway was more than happy to address the question.

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“Yeah, for me, I’d say that was definitely the hardest part for me. It’s been a great season; it’s been a lot of ups and a lot of downs with the coach getting fired and just with my injuries, but a lot of great things that have come out of this season too, with some great victories and some great performances.”

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“So, it’s been a great season overall; I’ve learned a lot this year, and I’m excited for what these next couple of weeks have in store for me.”

Following the season-opening loss to Auburn, Lagway missed two games with a high-ankle sprain before returning against Colorado on September 26. Since then, he has delivered standout performances, including four-touchdown outings against Arizona State and UCF, while also showcasing his rushing ability against Iowa State.

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The Baylor Bears have already surpassed what they accomplished last season, but now they want more, especially DJ Lagway, who is chasing a strong bowl-worthy finish.

The Week 12 battle against Texas Tech

With in-state rivals Texas Tech up next, we asked the star QB about his preparation for the upcoming rivalry game, particularly with the Red Raiders returning to McLane Stadium for the first time in three years.

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“We prepare like any other week. They’re a great team. Texas Tech, they play hard and play physical, but our brand of football is just as that. We just got to go out there and play complimentary football and play together and let the chips fall where they may fall. That’s the biggest thing.”

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Lagway also spoke highly of the atmosphere in the locker room, describing the overall vibe as phenomenal. With the team focused on sticking together and competing as one, he is “excited to go out there and compete a bunch of, against a bunch of great guys.”

Having spent time with two teams and under two coaches, DJ Lagway has experienced different philosophies and playstyles, whether it was Billy Napier’s offensive approach at Florida or Dave Aranda’s defensive system at Baylor (Aranda is no longer Baylor’s HC). He has seen it all and adapted along the way.

That naturally led us to our next question: how he managed to navigate working under so many different coaches with varying philosophies. Lagway was clear in his answer: ultimately, it is the player who makes the game.

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“So, just being there for my teammates and trying to galvanize the guys because at the end of the day, it’s all about the players on the field, and we got to go out there and play for each other. So, it’s been definitely difficult times, but we rise above those challenges, and we continue to get better at our craft.”

Despite battling an ankle injury this season, Lagway has thrown for 2,059 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. His gameplay has also been more conservative compared to his time in Florida.

Playing under two teams, two different coaches and two different systems has been an intriguing experience for him. During this time, he has faced several tough opponents, and his transition from the SEC to the Big 12 has been seamless.

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“When you step on the field, man, everything kind of goes quiet. You try to, you know, look for key points in the plays, you try to look for key defenders to affect the play and ultimately, just when you have that play and just going out there and executing and being on the same page with your receivers and O-line, just everybody doing their job, going 11 for 11, and it’s just a beautiful thing when everybody connects, when they’re doing their job and a big touchdown happens. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Lagway is in his third year of college football, and he still has plenty of collegiate football left in him. But will he enter the draft?

In his response, Lagway expressed that, for now, he is taking things one step at a time, making sure he learns everything along the way. When asked whether he has any plans to enter the transfer portal, he made it clear that Baylor is where he feels at home now.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be around great teammates, great coaching staff and, wherever the chips may fall, I know that’s where the Lord has me, and I definitely want to be a Baylor Bear.”

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Lagway’s charity work with Venmo

Despite his demanding schedule, Lagway still found time to give back to the community through his DJ Lagway Foundation. In March 2025, the foundation raised $50,000 for UF Health’s community program.

During the 2026 campaign, Lagway and his foundation have partnered with Venmo for its “Money Moves” campaign, which celebrates NIL athletes and how student-athletes are using their NIL earnings in meaningful ways. As part of that campaign, the foundation and Venmo are donating $5,000 to the KWTX Food for Families drive in Waco, Texas.

When asked what inspired him to start the foundation and give back to the community, Lagway expressed that helping people has always been something he felt compelled to do, revealing that he has been looking for ways to make a difference since childhood. When asked about his plans for Christmas, Lagway revealed that, just like every year, his foundation will be feeding people.

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“Yeah, we always do an annual toy drive, turkey drive, and, and I’m thankful to be partnered with Venmo, with the Money Moves Act that they have with the program with helping NIL students use their NIL to be able to help and give back to the community. So, I’m thankful for that partnership, and it’s been great. I’m thankful for them.”

Saturday’s game is a big one for DJ Lagway and the Baylor Bears, as they look to snap their losing streak and finish the season on a high note, picking up as many wins as possible along the way.