Exclusive: Dominiq Ponder’s Mother Thanks Colorado & Deion Sanders for Support After Son’s Passing

On March 1st, the football world received the devastating news that Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder passed away in a car accident at 23 years old. Anytime you lose someone, it’s incredibly hard, but to lose someone at such a young age is just heartbreaking.

Since Ponder’s death, Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders and the rest of the Buffalo’s community has rallied to support his family. In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, Ponder’s mother, Catrina Hughes, talked about the support from Sanders and the university.

“We couldn’t have gotten this far without the love and support of the university, Coach Prime and the community,” said Hughes. “Our boy was a blessing to many and truly loved. My sister in law just said to us it’s not the quantity of life, but the quality of it and Dom really had the best 23 years and we’re forever grateful to god for allowing us to have him.”

It’s been a little over a week since Ponder’s death, and his mother, Catrina Hughes, has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to help support his family and pay for funeral costs. So far, they have raised over $15,000 dollars, and Florida Gators CB Devin Moore has contributed $1,000 of his NIL earnings. If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here. Their goal is to raise $100,000.

Losing someone is always a tragedy, but now it’s about celebrating the life he lived.

How Dominiq’s Mother Wants People to Remember Him

Ponder was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career at Bethune-Cookman. He redshirted his freshman year and hit the transfer portal, committing to Colorado to play under legendary head coach Deion Sanders. After not playing in 2024, he got his first action at the DI level in 2025, where he appeared in two games.

But his impact on the field paled in comparison to the impact he made off the field. His personality was infectious. His mother said he could bring everyone together through laughter, but he was also a very determined individual who would do anything to achieve his goals. But most importantly, he was a family man.

“We want people to remember him for how he brought people together through laughter,” Ponder’s mother told EssentiallySports. “For his great will, drive and determination to achieve his goals. But most of all how he fiercely loved his family and friends.”

Ponder’s passing hit the football community as a whole incredibly hard. No matter who you’re a fan of, whether it be Colorado or their rivals Nebraska or Colorado State, there’s no denying that we lost this young man far too soon.

If you’re able, please go and share your support through the GoFundMe. But if you can’t, keep Ponder’s family in your thoughts as they continue grieve his loss.