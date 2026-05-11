(Exclusive): Late Colorado QB’s Mother Shares Final Messages With Son on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day yesterday, numerous athletes across the country sent heartfelt messages and presents to their mothers. For the mother of late Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback Dominiq Ponder, it was a day to remember her dear son, who died earlier this year. All she could hold on to were her heartfelt social media messages with her son before his demise, which she shared with EssentiallySports.

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In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, Ponder’s mother, Catrina Hughes, shared a few of her social media conversations with her son before his demise. The conversation showed how much love and bond the pair shared, with gushing emotional expressions of their love and support for each other.

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One of the messages she shared was their conversation on his 22nd birthday in 2024. The last part of her birthday wish to him read, “Mommy loves you to the moon and back, infinity and beyond! Happy birthday, my son.”

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“Love ya so much. Mwahhh. Miss you lots. It’s fine. Thank you for being the best mom in the world. I’ll see you soon. I think we get this week off, so…” Ponder responded with brown love emojis to close his message.

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A year later, on his 23rd birthday, her message to him before sleeping was, “Night night, my birthday boy. Sleep well. 23 years ago, you were an hour and a half old right now. Love you endlessly.”

In response, he texted, “Love ya more. Sleep amazing. Miss ya lots. In every lifetime, I would pick you to be my mother. You’re the greatest, best mom in the world. Thank you for helping me in life. I know I’m not always joyful or pleasant to deal with, but thank you for putting up with me. I love you so so much. Soon, I will give you the world. I promise.”

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Unfortunately, a car accident prevented Ponder from fulfilling his promise to his mother. He was reportedly driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 on Baseline Road in Boulder County when he died. The accident happened as he drove down the right curve of the road, where he lost control of the vehicle. Next, the car crossed into the other lane, drove through the guardrail, hit an electrical pole, and rolled into a fire.

It was around 3:00 am on Sunday, March 1, a day before the Buffaloes began spring practice. The quarterback, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds, was set for more action in the 2026 season. Last season, he made two appearances, with a passing attempt and two rushing attempts.

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In another message that Ponder’s mother shared, Hughes was seen encouraging her son that “no matter what, God’s got you and I’ve got you.” In response, he wrote, “All I need is football, God and my momma. Love ya lots, thank you.” And in case she forgot, he reminded her, “You’re amazing.”

Hughes has been shown so much love from the Colorado football community since her son’s death, but none of that could truly make up for his absence. To immortalize him, she opened a foundation in his name.

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Catrina Hughes immortalizes Dominiq Ponder

Hughes launched the 722 Foundation to help young people make better decisions, particularly when driving. The foundation would go on outreach to schools and communities and organize speaking engagements on decision-making and accountability.

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“If anything good can come from this loss, it’s the conversations it can start about responsible decision-making, supporting young adults, and making good choices even in ordinary moments,” Dominiq’s mother, Catrina Hughes, told EssentiallySports.

“One bad decision can alter everything. Odds are that 95% of the population has made the same decision, but got lucky, and most would never admit to it… That is a big part of why we are starting the Dominiq Ponder 7/22 Foundation, to help student-athletes, support families, and promote awareness so other families hopefully never have to experience this kind of pain.”

The foundation’s “722” represents Ponder’s transitioning from his former double-digit number (22) to his new No. 7 before his death.