EXCLUSIVE: Ohio State TE Admits Frustrations With Ryan Day at Senior Bowl Practice

Will Kacmarek’s rise wasn’t a fluke or something that came out of nowhere—it was a slow, steady climb. He didn’t arrive with hype after all; he was a former two-star recruit from St. Louis with just one FBS offer, coming from Ohio University. An offer he got all thanks to his connection with defensive coordinator Ron Collins. But he cut through all the noise and worked to become one of the MAC’s most reliable and punishing pass-blocking tight ends. Ohio State eventually came calling, but the move to Columbus never panned out as he might have envisioned. Now, in an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, he details some of his resentment with game time at Ohio State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline caught up with Kacmarek on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices in Mobile. Pauline quickly highlighted the crowded offensive room with players like TreVeyon Henderson and Jeremiah Smith. His question was simple- did Kacmarek feel left out of Ryan Day’s offensive plans? Surprisingly, Kacmarek didn’t hide behind words.

” You know, I’ve definitely been frustrated at times,” Kacmarek mentioned. “But I came to a point where I just had to play where the team needed me, and I took pride in that role. I had a lot of impact on the success of the team,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, transitioning into a team like Ohio State from a G-5 team isn’t easy, and it took consistency for Kacmarek to leave his mark on OSU’s success. His coming into Ohio was without fanfare. The 2024 transfer class already had players like Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Caleb Downs, and Seth McLaughlin.

Naturally, Kacmarek had to find something special to propel himself onto the first team. The 6’6″ and 258 lbs TE used his strength and thrust himself in pass blocking situations. He then went on to become one of the most underrated players in OSU’s 2024 natty win. Right from blocking Jordan Burch for Jeremiah Smith’s touchdown post against Tennessee to blocking opponents’ best defensive ends in OSU’s 2024 playoff run. Upon looking closer, one can truly find Kacmarek to be involved every time a key play occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You go back to our playoff run and just pull like the biggest plays, I bet you 89 was at the point of attack,” OSU’s tight end coach Keenan Bailey spoke highly of him. Will Kacmarek played the second-most snaps amongst the tight ends in OSU’s final three games of the 2024 season. He was an effective pass blocker and was also occasionally involved in the receiving game, notching 28 yards in the playoffs. This, though, was only the pilot, it seems.

When Kacmarek returned in the 2025 season, he was the biggest contributor in OSU’s win over Texas in Week 1. Ohio State had brought Max Klare, a highly touted tight end from the transfer portal, and Kacmarek was still not in Ryan Day’s plans. But when the chance came, he bulldozed towards it. Against Texas, #89 logged the third-most (48) snaps in the offense. The St. Louis, Missouri, native also became pivotal in blocking Texas’ edge rusher Colin Simmons, which allowed Julian Sayin’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He’s just such a tireless worker. He changed the culture of our room,” Bailey said about Kacmarek. “That first spring when he came in, he had to have more pancakes than any tight end ever. Looking back, that first spring was just absurd, how hard he went every snap.”

That hard work finally paid off, and he was used prominently in the 2025 season. Despite that, Kacmarek might still feel he would have contributed more as a catcher, too. In two years at Ohio State, the OSU senior accumulated 254 receiving yards on 23 receptions. In contrast, he received 507 yards on 22 receptions for two touchdowns. But now, moving into the NFL, Will Kacmarek is 10th ranked tight end in Mel Kiper’s NFL draft predictions. Hopefully, he will be selected at least in the mid rounds and finally redeem his untapped potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Kacmarek will find his footing in the NFL, owing to his relentless work ethic

Despite Ohio State not elevating Kacmarek as a receiver, his Ohio State stint did its charm in elevating him nationally. When coming in as a recruit, he was an overlooked prospect by all major teams, and only because of his work ethic and multi-sport background did Ohio University decide to take him in. Never mind, the Covid-19 Pandemic restricted in-house visits, further depleting his case.

“Off of high school film, he was highly athletic, played both ways, tight end and defensive line, and then was a multi-sport kid who was a really good lacrosse player,” Brian Metz, Ohio’s tight ends coach, said. “We prided ourselves on playing tough, hard-nosed, aggressive, fundamental football, and he fit that and what we were looking for in a tight end.”

That work ethic was further honed when he played with elite OSU players like Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles.”These guys, you know, absolutely elevate your game, and it’s helping me out here today, and you need a real shock for the next level,” the Missouri native added to EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline. The verdict?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kacmarek has clocked the 40 in 4.78 seconds, and his potential as a receiver and ability as a blocker is highly prized. At Ohio State, the player is credited with just 2 pressures allowed in almost 100 pressures in two seasons, elevating him in scouts’ lists. Never mind that his physicality allows him to function dynamically. Expect Will Kacmarek to find his footing early in the NFL.