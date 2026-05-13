(Exclusive): Shedeur Sanders’ Unforgettable Contribution to Late Colorado QB’s Family Revealed By Grieving Mother

Shedeur Sanders not only follows in his father’s footsteps on his football journey but also cares for Colorado players as his father does. After Colorado lost a star QB, Dominiq Ponder, in a car accident in Boulder County this March, Sheduer became a quiet solace for the Ponder family. Months later, grieving mother Catrina Hughes revealed his unforgettable contribution in an exclusive interview with Essentially Sports.

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“Shedeur has been a blessing and comfort to me and Monroe [sister],” she told Essentially Sports. “He FaceTimes and texts daily just to make sure I’m ok. He spends time with us when he’s in town. He’s genuinely a great human being, and we love him.”

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One can imagine what the loss of a child does to parents. At the time of Dominiq’s death, his father, Wendell L. Ponder II, even noted, “I don’t know how people can get through this.” However, since the tragic incident, the entire Colorado community has been there for the family of the late QB. And despite being busy preparing for his second season with the Browns, Sheduer is also making sure to help the parents in any way he can.

While Shedeur left for the pros last year, he still spent one year with Dominiq when the two shared the QB room during the 2024 season. Ponder joined the Buffs as a transfer from Bethune-Cookman before that season. At the time, Shedeur was the face of the program, and Dominiq redshirted the season. The whole team was a tight-knit group, and Dominiq, in particular, was liked by everyone, including Coach Prime.

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“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” wrote Deion Sanders when Dominiq died. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us, Lord. Comfort us.”

Last season, Dominiq appeared in two games, making his collegiate debut at Folsom Field against the Wildcats. He was actively preparing to compete for a larger role in 2026 at the time of his passing. Truly heartbreaking for the entire Buffs Nation.

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Despite the deep grief, the late QB’s siblings, Monroe and Carl, urged his teammates to celebrate his life rather than stay sad, stating that Dominiq would want them to “live big.” Even Colorado echoed the sentiment.

Colorado’s move following the tragedy

Following the tragic death of Dominiq Ponder, Deion Sanders gave all players the explicit option to skip the opening day of spring ball. However, the Buffs didn’t cancel their spring practice, because according to them, “Dom would have wanted to practice, Coach; He wasn’t missing no practice.”

“Dom was chosen. Dom was chosen to unite y’all. Dom was chosen to bring you together to override all ethnicities, social climates, backgrounds, and ideologies,” said Deion Sanders.

The family of the late Colorado QB traveled from Florida to Boulder to hold his memorial service and connect with head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs community. Even the QB’s mother emphasized that “one bad decision can alter everything,” speaking out about the dangers of impaired driving.