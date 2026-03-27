Exiled Former Michigan Coach Plots His Return After Seeing Bobby Petrino

Controversies often derail careers, but luckily, some people get second chances. Ask Will Wade, who has reportedly re-joined LSU’s coaching staff after almost four years. Similarly, Arkansas also decided to bring back a former coach, Bobby Petrino, and this prompted a former Michigan staffer to plot a return to Ann Arbor.

“If Bobby Petrino can return to Arkansas and Will Wade can return to LSU…,” Connor Stalions posted on X, attaching a Kevin Garnett GIF screaming, “Anything is possible.”

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Conor Stalions isn’t just posting random memes. He’s drawing a direct parallel to college football’s biggest redemption arcs. Petrino was run out of Arkansas in 2012 after a motorcycle crash exposed an affair with a staffer he’d hired. 11 years later, in 2023, he was back on the sidelines at Arkansas as the offensive coordinator.

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Meanwhile, Will Wade was fired by LSU in 2022 amid recruiting violations, and a year later, he was subjected to a two-year show-cause penalty, rebuilt at McNeese and NC State, and now he’s making a comeback to Baton Rouge.

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Conor Stalions in the trenches during the 2023 sign-stealing saga. Because Stalions knows the inner workings of Michigan’s administration, since he worked there from 2022 to 2023 as a low-level recruiting analyst. He understands their tolerance for scandal; his statement feels like more than just a random fan’s hope.

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Stalions saw the NCAA coming down hard on Michigan’s staff with the infamous 2023 sign-stealing incident. He’s still serving an eight-year show-cause penalty for being the main brain behind it. Even Jim Harbaugh, who was the head coach then, wasn’t spared and was hit with a 10-year show-cause, after which he moved to the NFL.

Connor Stalions may float the idea of a comeback. But since he’s penalized, it could be for Sherrone Moore coming back, the former head coach of Michigan, who was also caught in a scandal. Or maybe Stalions’ luck turns around. Regardless, in the wake of the recent controversy, Michigan likely preferred a quiet offseason, but a player representing their arch-rival team made sure they didn’t.

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Michigan can’t get a break from Ohio State

Ohio State OL Luke Montgomery thanks his stars that he didn’t go to Michigan. That’s a slap on the face for the Wolverines.

“Thank goodness I didn’t go there, just with what’s going on in the past few years,” he said during spring practice, referencing the chaos in Ann Arbor. “I think they did a great job recruiting me. I wish all of them the best, everyone on that staff and stuff like that. I hope some of them find the Lord and can come back and be with the people they love and stuff like that.”

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Montgomery didn’t need to get into the details, but his statement was telling. And he didn’t stop there. With one year left, he made it clear what matters most, and that’s beating Michigan again and walking out with those gold pants. Meanwhile, Michigan is trying to rewrite the whole book by bringing in Kyle Whittingham, who didn’t hesitate to take the job, even with the program under a microscope.

“There’s some issues, missteps that are being taken care of,” he admitted. “The players are rock-solid. None of those issues, none of those things that we’re dealing with involve the players.”

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Kyle Whittingham is betting that culture can outlast controversy. But what about the comeback? Do you think there is any way in which Michigan could consider bringing back its former staffer? Let us know in the comments below.