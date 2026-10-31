“Expectations Were Unrealistic”: ESPN Analyst Ranks Arch Manning Behind Five QBs, Urges Patient NFL Approach

The expectations were sky-high, but was Arch Manning ever ready to meet them? A first-round draft pick, a Heisman Trophy, and a national championship were all being discussed long before the season unfolded. Analysts were convinced he was destined for superstardom. Yet, seven games into the season, the conversation has shifted to his NFL Draft potential, with one analyst suggesting Manning has been a victim of the hype.

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Stephen A. Smith invited ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. onto his show to share his take on Manning. Smith asked Kiper how he views the young quarterback after watching him play. And according to the draft analyst, the expectations surrounding Manning have simply been too high.

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“I think the expectations were unrealistic from the get-go,” said Kiper on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “Things that were said about a national title, Heisman Trophy, number one pick before he had even started a season- just a couple games and he said it. He’s a mature kid for his age, from how he handled it a couple years ago, Stephen.”

The draft analyst acknowledged that Manning’s struggles last year were understandable, given that it was his first season as a starter. Things were expected to improve this year, but Kiper said that “hasn’t happened” yet. Rather than putting all the blame on the young QB, Kiper pointed instead to the offensive line, which he said has been a problem all season.

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“The supporting cast, we thought Cam Coleman coming there from Auburn, was going to be this sensational wide receiver. It hasn’t come together. He had a drop on a ball this past week right in his hands. Couldn’t have handed it to him much any better down the field. He dropped it. Then he had the shoulder injury. The O-line’s been a little bit of a disappointment,” Kiper added.

Since the start of the season, Texas’ offensive line has been a glaring weakness, particularly in pass protection. The unit has allowed 19 sacks for 126 yards, averaging 2.71 sacks per game. The ground game has hardly offered much relief either, with the Longhorns recording just 1,023 net rushing yards on 266 attempts, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry.

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These numbers highlight the problems Texas has had with sustaining blocks, creating running lanes and, perhaps most importantly, keeping Arch Manning protected in the pocket.

However, that doesn’t mean Manning is entirely blameless. Over his last three games, Manning’s turnovers have put Texas under pressure on multiple occasions. He threw two interceptions against Oklahoma, both of which helped the Sooners create scoring opportunities.

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The problems resurfaced against Florida when Manning was sacked and fumbled at the Texas 48-yard line. The ball traveled nine yards before Florida’s Kanye Clark recovered it at the Longhorns’ 39-yard line, putting the Gators in a favorable position to capitalize on another costly turnover.

Ole Miss saw more of the same, as Manning threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. He eventually redeemed himself with a touchdown, helping his team secure the win.

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But what if Ole Miss had capitalized on those mistakes and the Longhorns had failed to clinch the victory? Whether the blame lies with the offensive line or Manning himself, Kiper was blunt when asked about Manning’s draft potential.

“I would take five before Arch Manning, but that’s assuming they’re in this draft,” Kiper asserted. “If you take Arch, I think it’s got to be the Green Bay Packers model and sit him for two or three years and develop him like Aaron was developed and Jordan Love was developed.”

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Aaron Rodgers spent three years observing and learning from Brett Favre before becoming the Packers’ starting quarterback. Jordan Love followed a similar path, sitting behind Rodgers for three seasons before taking over as Green Bay’s QB1. That’s precisely what Kiper wants to see from Manning.

The draft analyst believes Manning should spend another year playing college football before entering the NFL Draft.