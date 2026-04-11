Expenses on Sherrone Moore-Related Probe for Michigan Nears His Buyout Figure

Michigan administration thought they had dodged a financial bullet when they were able to fire Sherrone Moore with cause. This meant that there was no buyout to be paid. But in the aftermath of the scandal, the legal costs from the ensuing investigative review is making that choice appear a bit fruitless in hindsight.

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Michigan hired a Chicago law firm called Jenner & Block on November 13, 2025. They were brought in to look into concerns about Moore’s behavior and also to examine the overall culture inside the athletic department.

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The investigation has become very expensive. In February alone, the law firm had charged the university more than $3.3 million for its work. One bill was $2,048,900.21, and another was $1,329,990.44, according to documents released through a Freedom of Information Act request. All of these costs add up, and the total spending on the investigation has now gone above $9.5 million.

This investigation began after Moore was fired on December 10, 2025, after the university found evidence that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

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After his firing, the university’s governing board (the regents) officially approved the investigation. Athletic director Warde Manuel also said in December that he himself asked for the investigation to happen. The firm was then officially kept on the case on December 11, 2025, to continue the work.

What’s ironic is Michigan fired Sherrone Moore “for cause” on December 10, 2025, so it does not need to pay his $13.9 million buyout. But now, the university has started a big investigation into him and the athletics department. The investigation’s $9.5 million bill is closing in on the original buyout amount.

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Despite all the efforts, the controversy doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Last month, Paige Shiver, who used to work as Sherrone Moore’s executive assistant, said the university did not protect her. She claims that Moore treated her poorly for many years through “manipulation, harassment, and exploitation.” Because of this, she is asking the university to fully investigate what happened and take strong action against anyone responsible.

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“Institutions entrusted with the education and safety of students and employees have a fundamental duty to ensure that power is never used to exploit or silence others,” a statement released by Shiver’s lawyer said. “A thorough and transparent investigation into this conduct — and any related institutional failures — must occur. Our client came forward at tremendous personal cost because she believes that silence allows abuse of power to continue.”

This might increase the invested amount even more. Michigan has faced several controversies, including recruiting rule violations during COVID and failures in program oversight. Later, the football program was also accused of a major sign-stealing scheme involving staff member Connor Stalions. Because of these repeated issues, Michigan now wants to rebuild their culture and earn back some trust from its backers and fans.

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What’s next for the former Michigan man?

Right now, the biggest thing on Sherrone Moore’s calendar is his sentencing hearing this Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Since he took a plea deal in March and pleaded “no contest” to two misdemeanors (trespassing and malicious use of a phone), he’s likely looking at probation or community service rather than any jail time. Until that court date, he’s still wearing a GPS tether and attending court-ordered mental health sessions as part of his bond.

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As for his coaching career, don’t expect to see him on a sideline this fall. Most people in the football world think he’ll need to take a “gap year” (or two) to let the dust settle and rehab his image. However, his coaching pedigree is still highly regarded. He was the primary architect of the offensive line that won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards and served as the acting head coach during several key victories in their 2023 natty run.

This track record makes it probable that an NFL team or a smaller FBS program might eventually take a chance on him as a position coach or analyst once his legal obligations are fully resolved. For the time being, Moore is basically in a period of forced exile from the sport he once led at the highest level. A pretty good time to reflect, if you ask.