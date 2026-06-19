Eyewitness Recalls ‘Tragic’ Hit-and-Run That Killed Ex-Penn State Player’s Fiancee & Left Him on Life Support

What began as a routine walk through a quiet Colorado neighborhood turned into an unimaginable tragedy for former Penn State football player Kyle Vasey and his fiancée, Corinne More. On June 3, a pickup truck veered onto a sidewalk and struck the couple, leaving More dead and Vasey fighting for his life.

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One bystander who witnessed it all came forward to tell the whole story she saw with her own eyes. Amy Dore, a resident who lives in the neighborhood where the accident took place, narrated the incident on a GoFundMe set up in Vasey’s name.

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“I live next to where this tragic incident occurred and was home at the time,” Amy Dore wrote. “Amid something so heartbreaking, the many people who rushed in to help reminded me of the compassion in our community. I checked on Kyle before emergency responders arrived and witnessed his concern for the other victims, even in those first moments.”

“What has stayed with me most is Kyle’s concern for his fiancée and the other victim over his own injuries,” the witness continued. “Despite being seriously hurt, he focused on others — a reflection of tremendous character, selflessness, and love. My thoughts and prayers remain with everyone impacted, their families, and all whose lives were forever changed,” she continued.

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The man identified in this hit-and-run case was a 28-year-old Adam Bauserman, who was driving with a suspended license for a previous DUI incident and a 10-year license suspension history. He fled the scene after the accident, which also included another victim, 78-year-old Dianne Windes. She was hospitalized with injuries. The sheriff arrested Bauserman with the help of a witness who chased him for almost 5 miles.

While the family mourns the death of More, they are still waiting for Vasey’s health to improve. He endured multiple fractures, and the only part of his body unharmed is his left arm. He has 3 spine fractures and 4 broken ribs and has already gone through 6 surgeries. Doctors are keeping Vasey on a ventilator to help him breathe, and they have placed him under heavy sedation. There have been no signs of head injury.

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“At this time, we are asking for your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery of his body, heart, and mind. However, any donations to help with his ever-climbing medical bills would be greatly appreciated,” Kyle’s mother, Shelley, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing

Sheriff Darren Weekly, deeply disturbed by this incident, has been working hard to get the victims the justice they deserve. Upon arrest, Bauserman was presented to the court.

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During the investigation, it was found that Bauserman’s alcohol content was .2, far higher than the legal limit of 0.08. He was driving over the speed limit and hit the curb where the couple were walking.

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“Mr. Bauserman has had several revocations and suspensions of his license over the last 10 years. He should never have been on the roadway, and because of that, somebody is now deceased,” added Weekly. “We need to make sure that we do our job well, and that we get justice for all these victims.”

Prosecutors charged him with seven felonies and one misdemeanor, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, and several other offenses.