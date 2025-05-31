Facing $125K NIL Hurdle, Sherrone Moore Makes Major Move on His Recruiting Staff

Making “top team” lists can be just noise, but Michigan is turning heads month after month. Their hot streak keeps blazing as they landed in the final five for elite On300 linebacker Anthony Davis, Jr. This heavyweight recruit’s top list reads like a who’s who of power programs—and Sherrone Moore‘s Michigan is right there battling for the crown. The Wolverines have their work cut out, but the momentum is undeniable. And it’s not just players—the coaching staff’s recruiting game is firing on all cylinders, too. Michigan’s rise isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

For the 2025 season, Michigan’s Sherrone Moore made bold moves to boost his coaching squad. Pernell McPhee, a former NFL linebacker, stepped up as outside linebackers coach. Erik Campbell returned, adding veteran savvy as assistant wide receivers coach. These hires sharpen Michigan’s edge on the field and in recruiting battles. But it comes with a price—Michigan faces a $125,000 NIL hurdle, sparking $235,000 in 2025 and $110,000 in 2026. So, the Wolverines are investing big to build a powerhouse.

Following that, Sherrone Moore made another power move—this time in the recruiting department. On May 31, Michigan added fresh energy as Tyler Markray joined the program. The news came straight from the source. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as a Recruiting Analyst at the University of Michigan! I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported and believed in me throughout this journey—your encouragement has made all the difference! I’m thrilled to continue my journey in football and can’t wait to make an impact with the Wolverines!” wrote Markray upon getting the job. His arrival adds fuel to the Wolverines’ recruiting machine as Moore builds a future-ready staff.

However, Tyler Markray’s journey has come full circle. Once a 2018 recruit out of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, he committed to Steve Clinkscale at Kentucky. Though his playing time was limited—just four carries for 62 yards and a touchdown—he still made his mark with a 45-yard score against UT Martin in 2019. After stepping off the field, Markray pivoted to recruiting, recently landing a role at Western Michigan. Now, he’s back on a bigger stage, joining Sherrone Moore’s Michigan staff. From the field to the front office, Markray’s football story is far from over.

Before landing the Michigan gig, Tyler Markray had already been grinding behind the scenes. His resume reads like a roadmap to football ops success. Most recently, he served as a Recruiting Assistant at Western Michigan. Before that, he was a Public Relations Game Day Assistant with the Washington Commanders. Add in time as an Operations Associate and a Football Intern, and it’s clear—Markray didn’t just show up, he leveled up. Now, all that hustle is headed straight to Ann Arbor.

But Markray isn’t the only new face in Michigan’s recruiting department—Anthony Johnson is joining too. From Pittsburgh to the Big House, Johnson’s journey has been anything but ordinary. After stints at Bowling Green, Youngstown State, and Illinois, he landed at Pitt—only to suffer a career-ending spinal injury during Week 2 prep. But Johnson didn’t let that end his football story. Degree in hand, he’s now bringing his grit and game IQ to Michigan’s recruiting staff. A new chapter begins—off the field, but still all in.

It’s not just recruiting—Sherrone Moore is turning heads all across the CFB world. From bold staff moves to building a powerhouse culture in Ann Arbor, the Michigan head coach is making noise beyond the roster.

Sherrone Moore’s latest power move

NIL has flipped the recruiting script at Michigan, especially with the blockbuster signing of five-star QB Bryce Underwood. The top 2025 prospect switched from LSU, lured by a jaw-dropping $10.5 million NIL deal over four years. Michigan’s powerhouse NIL group, Champions Circle, fueled by billionaire Larry Ellison, made the difference. This shows how NIL is now a driving force in CFB recruiting. But it’s not just about money — Sherrone Moore’s coaching success is taking Michigan to new heights.

Sherrone Moore’s first year at Michigan wasn’t smooth sailing. In 2024, the Wolverines stumbled to a 5-5 record through 10 games after Jim Harbaugh’s exit. But Moore’s squad rallied hard, shocking OSU as three-touchdown underdogs, beating Northwestern, and topping it off with a win over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish 8-5. Expectations are sky-high for Year 2, though opinions are mixed. CBS Sports dropped Moore in their 2025 coach rankings, but Sporting News thinks differently. Bill Bender bumped Moore from No. 35 to No. 34 heading into the new season — a sign some see real promise.

But Sherrone Moore is under the microscope heading into the 2025 season. With a 2-game suspension looming, the pressure to perform is off the charts. Unlike Jim Harbaugh, who got nine years to prove himself, Moore’s leash is much shorter — no playoff run means no future in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s QB woes in 2024 only raised the stakes, making 5-star Bryce Underwood’s debut a must-win moment. Beating OSU won’t cut it anymore; Moore has to deliver CFP success, and soon. Without that breakthrough, his tenure at Michigan could be over before it truly begins.